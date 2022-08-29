• Former "Zoey 101" actor Alexa Nikolas -- who leads an organization that advocates for survivors of sexual abuse -- organized a protest Thursday outside Nickelodeon's animation studio in Burbank, Calif., calling out alleged abuse that occurred at the network, specifically by series creator Dan Schneider. Nikolas portrayed Nicole Bristow on "Zoey 101." During the protest, she called Schneider "the creator of childhood trauma." "I did not feel safe around Dan Schneider while I was working at Nickelodeon," she said. Alongside Nikolas, about 20 protesters held up signs featuring the network's logo and signature green slime. Nickelodeon did not comment on the allegations Thursday. Representatives for Schneider did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment. Nikolas also called out former Nickelodeon employees including Ezel Channel, John Kricfalusi and Jason Handy, who have all been accused of sexual misconduct. Channel and Handy were previously convicted of sex crimes. She criticized former executives Sharon Lieblein, Cyma Zarghami and Fred Savage, who was a director on "Zoey 101." In May, Savage was fired from ABC's reboot of "The Wonder Years" following an investigation into misconduct allegations. "What we're seeing here is a bunch of 'professional execs' at Nickelodeon who did not protect the children on set," Nikolas said at the protest. "Children on Nickelodeon were not safe, at least when I was on it."

• The domestic assault case involving singer Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney has been dismissed. Judge Gale Robinson dismissed Wednesday the misdemeanor case against the singer-songwriter at the request of the state, according to online court records for the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk in Tennessee. The reason for the dismissal was listed as "settlement," but no additional details were made available. No restitution or court costs were incurred as a result of the dispute. William Ramsey, an attorney listed for the case, did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' request for further comment. The dismissal comes amid Branch's split from Carney. Branch filed for divorce from the drummer days after she accused him of infidelity.