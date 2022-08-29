Natural State not new for first-year assistants

FAYETTEVILLE -- Assistant coaches Deke Adams and Dominique Bowman will work their first game at the University of Arkansas in the opener against Cincinnati on Saturday, but they're not new to the state.

Adams, the defensive line coach, and Bowman, who coaches cornerbacks, had previous stops at NCAA Division II universities in Arkansas.

Adams was the defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia from 2002-05, including as defensive coordinator his final season.

"I know about the pride in the state of Arkansas and what the University of Arkansas means for the state," Adams said.

Bowman, who coached defensive backs at the University of Arkansas-Monticello in 2016, was born in Forrest City and grew up in Memphis.

Nolan Richardson, Arkansas' longtime basketball coach, recruited Memphis and signed several high school stars from there including Todd Day, Corey Beck, Dwight Stewart and Ron Huery.

"I'm a basketball player at heart, so I grew up a Nolan Richardson fan, '40 Minutes of Hell,' " Bowman said, using Richardson's catchphrase for his pressing style. "I grew up watching those guys play.

"When I got the job here, I had 2 million phone calls talking about tickets and all that and I'm like, 'I haven't even gotten there yet.' "

Adams attended Arkansas coaching clinics when he was at OBU.

"Man, just to see the facilities, it's phenomenal," Adams said. "Now to be a part of the staff here, it's really great."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman announced the hirings of Adams and Bowman in February. Adams, 50, came from Florida International. Bowman, 37, was hired from Marshall.

"I love the fact that they already understand the state," Pittman said. "It certainly could help in recruiting with some of the relationships they've made.

"They've both done an outstanding job. They both have family in Arkansas. Just really glad they're here."

Adams had previous SEC coaching experience at South Carolina, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He also has coached at North Carolina, Southern Mississippi and East Carolina and began his career at Jacksonville (Ala.) State in 1997.

"He just has so much history of the game," defensive lineman Eric Gregory said. "He has so much knowledge with different types of players, so he knows how to adapt to our needs.

"He also knows how to get after us when we're not doing what we're supposed to do."

Bowman played at Lambuth University, an NAIA school in Jackson, Tenn., for Coach Hugh Freeze.

Freeze, the former Arkansas State University and Ole Miss coach, is now at Liberty and will get to see Bowman when the Flames play at Arkansas on Nov. 5.

Bowman began his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Cordova High School in Memphis, where he met Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who at the time held the same position at the University of Memphis.

"He never told me he was going to hire me. I didn't think that," Bowman said. "It's just how it works. It comes full circle.

"But over the years, we'd text and keep in touch and say, 'Good luck.' "

When Bowman got a text from Odom about the opening at Arkansas, he was getting ready for a job interview at another school.

"I was like, 'I hope I don't get this one. I want to be with Barry,' " Bowman said. "He hit me up and said 'What are you doing?' I said I was at the airport. He was like, 'All right, don't take a job until you talk to me.'

"So it worked out, and I love Barry. He trusts me, and he believes in me. He gave me an opportunity to be in the SEC with him.

"This is a no-brainer. This is the best job in the country for me. I'm excited to get the opportunity."

Bowman has made a relatively quick rise through the coaching ranks after his first college job at UA-Monticello. He then had two stints at Tennessee-Martin -- the second as defensive coordinator -- and was an assistant at Austin Peay before going to Marshall for a year.

"It's been humbling, but great," Bowman said. "My journey has been a fast one. It's been a grind.

"I've learned a lot along the way. I've been around a lot of great coaches, I've coached some great players, and I wouldn't change a minute of it."

Odom said he was impressed with Bowman when they met and followed his career.

"He's a great technician and has got a great football mind," Odom said. "But put all that aside, he's a great man. It's great for our program and our university to have somebody like that who's in a position of leadership."

Marshall ranked 28th nationally in pass defense last season, holding opponents to an average of 204.6 yards, with Bowman coaching the secondary.

"Coach Bowman is focused on the details," cornerback Malik Chavis said. "There are a lot of things you can take from him, different stances and stuff. Basically like just an inch step closer to being in the right position to make that play."

Odom said the cornerbacks have made good progress under Bowman.

"I think they've all improved what their skillset is," Odom said. "They've all improved their knowledge of the defense.

"Coach Bowman's done a terrific job with moving them all forward in that area in the fundamentals, the techniques. What it takes to play the position is hard."

Bowman said his coaching style is to bring energy in practice and be detailed in the classroom.

"I expect a lot," he said. "A standard is a standard. I'm a player's coach. ... I try to find a way to reach every individual."

Adams is from Meridian, Miss., and played at Southern Mississippi. He's the oldest assistant coach on defense for Arkansas. Linebackers coach Michael Scherer was 3 years old when Adams began coaching.

"That kind of hit home the other day when we were sitting in the room talking ball, and I'm looking around and I'm the oldest guy," Adams said. "I'm like, 'Oh, man. This thing's passing me on pretty quick.'

"But it's fun, man. This is a great staff to be around."

Odom said he knew of Adams from "afar" as Missouri's defensive coordinator and head coach and had recruited against him.

"The people I knew that had worked with him, everyone basically said the same thing -- great reviews," Odom said. "He's got a lot of experience and he's a great teacher.

"He brings maturity. He's a veteran. He brings that to work every single day. Players know what to expect."

Odom said bringing Adams and Bowman to Arkansas has made him a better coach.

"Their football knowledge. Their ideas that they bring, either technique or schematically, that helps us become a better defense," Odom said. "It's good to be able to get ideas.

"You're always trying to grow. If you don't, you might as well cash it in, because you're over. So they've moved us forward and I'm very grateful for that."

Pittman said Adams and Bowman have contributed new packages to the defense.

"Each new coach is going to add something," Pittman said. "You're going to either mark it out and say 'Nah, we're not going to do that,' or say, 'You know, this could be a package that helps us in this look.'

"Both of them have brought those things to the table."