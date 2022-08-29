OPINION | A WORD: Labor lovers will like this edition of Arkansas’ easy little game





Obfuscation is our game. Will you recognize the common word described in all of these clues?

Today's five-letter word can be a noun or a verb. This word descends through Old French from a Latin term meaning trouble.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ To work very hard at something and yet have difficulty.

◼️ To operate noisily and inefficiently, in a manner suggesting imminent failure.

◼️ A series of progressive, continuous contractions leading to a literal outcome.

◼️ To do a manual job.

◼️ Humans or human activity providing the goods or services in an economy.

◼️ An unskilled or a skilled occupation, paid or unpaid.

◼️ Collectively, workers.

◼️ An executive department of the U.S. government responsible for the administration of some federal laws.

The answer Aug. 22 was "book." I'll print today's answer Sept. 5. I think you know this answer, but feel free to email for affirmation. I like email.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



