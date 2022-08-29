100 years ago

Aug. 29, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Tickets to the benefit ball game which will be played September 1 at Little Rock for the benefit of the Cabaniss fund have been received here by Chief of Police Frank Stewart and Assistant Chief of Police A. J. Witt, who expect to dispose of the 250 tickets without trouble to local fans. The White Sox and their ancient rival, Hot Springs, will oppose each other at Kavanaugh Field, and it is believed a large delegation from here will attend.

50 years ago

Aug. 29, 1972

• The state Department of Finance and Administration cautioned Arkansans Monday that the purchase of mail-order cigarettes on which no Arkansas tax had been paid could cost them a fine of $25 a package or $250 a carton. Walter L. Skelton, acting assistant director of revenues, said some Arkansas residents reportedly had received order blanks for cigarettes by mail from outside the state. Order blanks also have been published in some Arkansas newspapers, he said.

25 years ago

Aug. 29, 1997

• Dennis Read doesn't think much about her these days, but when he does, he gets sad. She was -- she still is until the Navy takes her out of service Oct. 18 -- the USS Arkansas, the ship that Read brought into the service 17 years ago. ... Now the state of Arkansas wants to take Read's love off the Navy's hands before she gets sold for scrap, a fate accorded many old Navy ships. ... State officials had considered acquiring the entire ship, then realized that a ship that draws almost 32 feet of water couldn't make it up the far shallower Arkansas and Mississippi rivers to dock at Little Rock or West Memphis. So the state has instead asked that parts of the ship be placed inside the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock's River Market District. ... The USS Arkansas is the last ship of her class still in the Navy's fleet. ... The Arkansas was deployed to the Persian Gulf during the 1991 Persian Gulf War, but its high-water mark came in May 1987 when it came within 36 miles of a sensitive Soviet naval base on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the northern Pacific Ocean. The ship's movements prompted a chase halfway down the Aleutian Island chain by Soviet naval and air forces.

10 years ago

Aug. 29, 2012

• The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville is preparing for the opening next month of its third -- and biggest -- research facility for radio frequency identification, which is used in retail inventory tracking and other asset management. Justin Patton, director of the RFID Research Center, said the expansion, roughly doubling the center's space, is important because RFID technology is expanding to new uses, which requires additional space for research. RFID deploys wireless tags that transmit data to a receiver to track products through the supply chain. ... Mark Roberti, founder and editor of RFID Journal, said much of the focus for RFID deployment has shifted in recent years from tracking cases and pallets of products to tracking individual items. ... The university opened its first RFID research center in 2005 after receiving $2 million in commitments from sponsors that included more than 30 industry-leading companies.