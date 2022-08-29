OTHERS SAY: Philly’s gun violence epidemic reaches a new low

The Philadelphia Inquirer

The only thing more disturbing than the relentless pace of shootings that continues unabated across Philadelphia is the lack of action and outrage from those sworn to protect residents. What will it take for Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and City Council to do something--anything--to try to stem the flow of blood?

Residents are on edge. Many are scared and angry. Now, children playing in their bedrooms are not even safe from gun violence.

Obviously, the current plan isn't working. There have been more than 1,500 shootings this year and 350 murders. The city is on pace to break last year's record of 562 homicides. By comparison, there were 246 murders in all of 2013.

To be sure, Philadelphia is not alone among American cities when it comes to the rise in gun violence. And the mayor, police commissioner, and City Council cannot single-handedly stop the shootings. Yes, mostly Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg, Washington, and the conservatives on the Supreme Court have aided and abetted the country's worsening gun crisis.

But that should not be a reason to give up. Or to continue relying on methods with low levels of effectiveness, like gun buybacks or reward money. Leadership and a sense of urgency are needed in Philadelphia.