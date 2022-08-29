Remember the day the Arkansas Travelers played their last game at Ray Winder Field?





On Sept. 3, 2006 —the day this photo was taken — 8,307 people jammed the stands for the Arkansas Travelers' last game in Ray Winder Field. The minor league baseball team was headed to a new home in North Little Rock, Dickey-Stephens Park.

The 7-3 victory over the Springfield Cardinals was bittersweet, accompanied by a nostalgic reprise of promotional stunts from general manager Bill Valentine's first season with the team, 1976. And the 74-year-old ballpark showed its age, as usual.

The microphone cut off briefly as Lawrence Hamilton sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," and a 10-mph breeze delayed the release of white doves before then-Gov. Mike Huckabee threw out the first pitch. But the organ didn't break down during the anthem; the sprinklers didn't come on for no reason.

Fans used to blame malfunctions on the ghost of Ray Winder, a longtime business manager who lived to see the park named in his honor in 1966. But the ballpark wasn't built to last so long. Construction money ran out during the Depression, and planned parts, like an arched brick entrance and wall reinforcements, went undone.

Valentine's wild promotions turned around Ray Winder Field's finances and allowed him to sink money into improvements.

Between innings, fans rolled giant dice; they spun around bats before staggering toward bases. Kids chased Shelly the horse mascot. And Roscoe Stidman, 54 years old and 3 feet, 5 inches tall, on his electric scooter, was ejected in a staged fight with umpire Mark Lollo.

Alfreda Wilson, who had retired in 2000 after 29 years as park organist, reprised her nimble renditions of standards. She accompanied "Arkansas" Al Janssen as he sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch.

Over the public address system, announcer Phil Elson urged fans to take in the sounds, sights and smells of their ballpark for the last time. His hands shaking with emotion, Elson said, "A ballpark is a picture frame."

[Gallery not showing? Click here to see photos: arkansasonline.com/829ray/]

















Gallery: Last Game at Ray Winder Field







