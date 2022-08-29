Salesville man arrested in Baxter County after domestic violence call, deputies say

Deputies arrested a Salesville man in Baxter County after responding to a domestic violence call Friday evening, authorities said.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office arrested 42-year-old Clayton Moore on multiple offenses at a residence on Ben Hope Drive in Briarcliff, according to a news release from the agency.

Cpl. Craig Kocka made contact with two victims, according to deputies. The first victim, who fled the home, said Moore had thrown what she believed to be gasoline on her and threatened to set her on fire. The release states she also said Moore had physically assaulted her and thrown her on the ground, threatened to kill her and grabbed a black spear.

Deputies said she was bleeding from her elbow and leg.

The victim told authorities Moore barricaded himself inside the residence, the release states.

The second victim, a male, was reportedly stabbed in the hand by Moore, authorities said.

After deputy John Wood arrived, he and Kocka attempted to make contact with Moore. The man pushed a refrigerator against the door and deputies were able to only open the door partially, according to the release. Authorities said Moore threw a pry bar and a flashlight at them, both objects striking Wood.

The release said Moore also threw a liquid substance on both of the deputies, which was determined to be liquid insecticide. Authorities confirmed this substance was thrown on the first victim as well.

Sgt. Jamie Binnion arrived on the scene and was able to communicate with Moore. The release said after a period of time, he was able to talk the man into coming out of the residence and surrendering. Moore was apprehended and taken into custody.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene to treat the injured victims and deputies, the release stated.

Authorities said Moore was transported to the Baxter County jail, where he remained Monday in lieu of a $100,000 bond, an online inmate roster indicates.

According to the release, Moore is being charged with two counts of second-degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault on family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree domestic battery, and resisting or refusal to submit to arrest.

Deputies said Moore has a history of violent behavior and flight from authorities. According to the release, Moore was booked into the Baxter County jail 14 previous times.