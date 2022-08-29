Completion of Hot Springs expressway postponed

HOT SPRINGS — Last fall, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the 5.8-mile extension of the King Expressway was proceeding ahead of its projected August 2022 completion.

Motorists expected travel time between Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village to be cut in half by now, but flawed retaining walls for an overpass continue to delay the opening of the two-lane highway that McGeorge Contracting threaded through the rugged backcountry east of Hot Springs National Park.

ArDOT has revised the projected opening for a second time, telling The Sentinel-Record earlier this week that the extension won’t be completed until May at the earliest. The first revision, in the spring, projected a fall 2022 opening.

The extension will connect the U.S. route 70 east interchange of the expressway with the junction of Arkansas 5 and Arkansas 7.

“The most recent time impact analysis rescheduled the completion date for May 2023,” ArDOT said in an email. “Weather this winter could greatly impact that date, so there’s a chance the expected completion date could change.” Earlier this year, ArDOT said its bridge division sent the manufacturer of the mechanically stabilized earth, or MSE, retaining walls for the Mill Creek Road bridge incorrect elevations for the top of the walls, making them too short and steep. The error wasn’t discovered until the walls had been built.

ArDOT said approving the design for the new walls took longer than expected, pushing the completion date into next year.

ArDOT had hoped to correct the error without removing a substantial portion of the walls, but, according to a letter ArDOT provided in response to a records request, McGeorge told the state last month it would be removing fill material behind the existing walls.

An additional $1,173,004 will be required to install the new walls, according to the change order ArDOT provided.

“Due to the small angle of the MSE walls, a safe slope along the edge of the roadway was not obtained,” according to the change order the state Highway Commission authorized. “Therefore, it was determined that additional MSE walls must be constructed in order to flatten the slopes at the bridge ends.” Citing the competitive advantage exemption in the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, ArDOT redacted the itemized list of quantities and unit prices from its response. The change order raised the cost of the project to more than $81 million, an 8% increase from the $75.15 million contract McGeorge was awarded in November 2019.

“Increase in cost is not uncommon,” ArDOT said. “There are always unknowns in constructing a job such as this.” ArDOT said the MSE walls have to be completed before the realigned segment of Mill Creek can open for traffic. Part of the road was rerouted to align it with the bridge being built over the expressway. The bridge, spanning the gap excavated from the imposing ridgeline Promise Land Drive traverses, is almost ready for traffic.

“It has not been opened but will be once all the wire fencing is placed close to the location,” he said.

Garland County partially funded the project, contributing $30 million from the $54.7 million bond issue voters approved in a 2016 special election. The five-eighths cent sales tax securing the debt retired the bonds in March.

Voters reauthorized the sales tax in a Feb. 8 special election. Proceeds from the five-year renewal will start accruing to the county next month.

The funds will pay for the repair and replacement of the 1,000 miles of roads and more than 100 bridges the county and city of Hot Springs collectively maintain.



