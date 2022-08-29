Spotlight on Serena as U. S. Open play begins

NEW YORK -- Thanks to Serena Williams, this U.S. Open will be like none other.

Whether or not it actually does turn out to be the final event of her lengthy, storied and influential playing career, the two-week hard-court tournament that begins today at Flushing Meadows and wraps up the 2022 Grand Slam calendar will be, first and foremost, about Williams.

As long as she remains in the field, at least. Williams faces Danka Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro, in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round of singles tonight and also is entered in doubles with her sister, Venus.

The focus on Williams is fitting, because so much of the past two decades, and then some, of tennis, in general, and at the U.S. Open, in particular, have been about Williams, who turns 41 next month. There is that unmistakable skill with a racket in hand and a drive to be the best that led to 23 major singles championships, the No. 1 ranking and Olympic gold medals, and that transcendent, attention-demanding quality that made her a celebrity as much as a superstar athlete.

"In my view, she revolutionized tennis," said Chris Evert, who won 18 majors in the 1970s and 1980s. "She revolutionized the power in the game. And I feel like she really inspired women of color, because we've seen a lot more women of color playing the game. And I think that she's changed the way women compete, as far as it's OK to be ferocious and passionate and vocal out there, emotional out there on the court, and still be a woman."

The ways in which Williams -- and, to be sure, 42-year-old Venus, the owner of seven Slam singles titles herself and Serena's partner for 14 major doubles trophies -- changed the game are varied and numerous, and extend beyond the way their speedy serves and booming groundstrokes prompted, or even forced, other players to try to either match that style or figure out how to try to counter it.

"There was something inside both of them," said Rick Macci, a tennis coach who worked with both Williams siblings in the early 1990s, starting before they were teenagers. "When we competed or did competitive drills, I just saw something I never saw. They tried so hard to get to a ball, they almost fell over. Now you can try hard; that doesn't mean you're going to be world champion. But it was just another level."

Williams has said she doesn't know how to define her legacy, but it is all around, whether embodied by players who credit her with being an inspiration, such as four-time major champion Naomi Osaka or French Open runner-up Coco Gauff, or in rules changes that clearly, or at least likely, are a product of episodes involving her.

"Her legacy is really wide, to the point where you can't even describe it in words. She changed the sport so much. She's introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport. I think I'm a product of what she's done. I wouldn't be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family. I'm very thankful to her," Osaka said. "I also was trying to figure out how to sum it into words. I honestly think that she's the biggest force in the sport."

A line can be drawn to the decision this year by the U.S. Tennis Association to allow in-match coaching for women and men at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time from the chaotic 2018 U.S. Open final in which Williams ended up being docked a game after being warned about receiving instructions from her then-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, during a loss to Osaka.

The proliferation of electronic line-calling, to the point that there are no line judges at U.S. Open matches anymore, can be traced back to a 2004 quarterfinal match at Flushing Meadows in which multiple erroneous rulings went against Williams during a loss to Jennifer Capriati.

At the U.S. Open alone, there were other run-ins with officials (who can forget the foot-fault brouhaha in her 2009 semifinal against Kim Clijsters), groundbreaking fashion choices (a catsuit in 2002; knee-high boots two years later) and plenty of triumphs, dating all the way back to 1999, when a 17-year-old Williams beat Martina Hingis for her initial Grand Slam trophy.

Every time she steps on court in New York will be treated as if it might be the last time. Even her practice sessions have been attended by throngs of fans in the days prior to the tourament's start.

"Who knows if there's going to be another Serena again? I doubt it," said Kovinic, who is ranked 80th this week and never has been past the third round at a major tournament. "I'm honored to have this chance to play her."

Serena Williams practices at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Serena Williams sits during a practice session at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Serena Williams, left, talks with her sister Venus Williams after Serena finished practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, answers questions during an interview, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in New York. Kovinic will play Serena Williams in the first round of the US Open tennis championships on Monday. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)



Serena Williams rests on the racket while practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Serena Williams rests while practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



A small dog tries to get some attention as Serena Williams, right, prepares to practice at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



FILE - Serena Williams holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in New York. The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, starts Monday. Williams has indicated this will be the last event of her playing career. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

