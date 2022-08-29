State’s active covid-19 cases decrease slightly on Sunday

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows the state's active covid-19 cases and hospitalizations slightly decreased Sunday.

As of Sunday, 929,608 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. That number increased by 452 Sunday -- up from last Sunday's increase of 380.

The new daily cases rolling seven-day average was 936, which is the highest number of cases in a seven-day period since the week ending Aug. 8.

This is up from 856 on Aug. 22, which was the lowest rolling seven-day average since June 27.

There have been 905,983 covid-19 recoveries in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic. The state saw roughly 6,000 recoveries over the past week.

Active cases declined by 26 on Sunday bringing the total number to 11,472.

According to data from the health department, active cases were up 229 from last Sunday's 11,243 and up 810 from Monday's 10,662 -- the lowest total number of active cases since June 28.

Hospitalizations decreased by one Sunday for a total of 314. It is an increase of 15 from last Sunday's 299.

There were 59 total patients in intensive care units. That number is unchanged from Saturday and down by 14 from last Sunday's 73 patients.

The number of people on ventilators was 13, which is unchanged for the fourth consecutive day.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

There have been 11,905 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The death toll rolling-seven day average was 6.29 which is up from last Sunday's 5.57 average daily covid deaths. It's also down from the 8.43 average daily covid deaths from two weeks ago.

The number of Arkansans fully vaccinated increased by 104, bringing the total number to 1,659,313.

There have been 821,947 boosters administered in the state. The number increased by 175 Sunday.

Pulaski County was leading the state with 63 covid-19 cases Sunday. Washington followed with 45 and Benton with 30.

Data showed 58 counties reported at least one covid case and 16 counties reported no new cases Sunday.