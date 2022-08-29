Steuart Walton to discuss smart growth in Bentonville on Sept. 15

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Library Foundation has announced Booked For the Evening with Steuart Walton.

The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Tavola Trattoria, 108 S.E. A St. downtown, according to a news release.

Walton is the co-founder of Runway Group, a holding company that invests in real estate, hospitality and other businesses in Northwest Arkansas.

He is also the founder and chairman of Game Composites LLC, a company that designs and builds small composite aircraft, according to the Walton Family Foundation web page.

The format will be a conversational question-and-answer between Walton and Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president of the U.S. Home Division at Walmart, according to the release.

The topic is "Smart Growth and Avoiding Complacency."

Discussion will revolve around how the community is growing, opportunities and challenges about that growth and how to avoid becoming complacent in an ever-changing environment, according to the release.

Soohoo was named campaign champion for the library's expansion in in April.

"The library is a fundamental pillar of our community, providing enrichment and free access to countless resources, historical records, the arts and special events, and much more that supports education, literacy and opportunity," Soohoo said.

"Its expansion will be instrumental in building a better future for generations to come."

Proceeds will benefit the library expansion. The project will add approximately 22,975 square feet to the library at a cost of $16.75 million.

It is being funded through a public/private partnership, using $4.5 million from a 2021 bond extension and donations from individuals, families, organizations and corporations.

Tickets are $250 and can be purchased by visiting http://weblink.donorperfect.com/BOOKED.