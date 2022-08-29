Storm knocks out power; firefighters rescue pair

FAYETTEVILLE -- A late afternoon storm rolling through Northwest Arkansas on Monday left thousands without power.

Electric companies Carroll Electric Cooperative, Ozarks Electric Cooperative and Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 4,000 customers were left without power Monday evening.

Carroll had 119 without power in Benton County, Southwestern had 255 in Washington County and Ozarks had 3,650 in Washington County without power as of 6:30 p.m.

The most concentrated area without power was in Tontitown with 1,893 Ozarks customers without power. Ozarks had 377 customers in Johnson without power.

The storm also led to flooding in Bentonville, and two of the city's firefighters rescued two people who had been pulled into a storm drain system, according to a Bentonville city news release.

Some kids were playing in the water in the retention area at Southeast C and Southeast 28th streets near the Walton Crossing Apartments when one boy became distressed. A woman entered the retention area to help the boy, but both she and the boy were sucked into the storm drain, the release stated.

Both individuals were recovered by firefighters and transported to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. Their conditions were not available late Monday, according to the release.