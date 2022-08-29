Super Quiz: Sigmund Freud

1. What was Sigmund Freud's nationality?

2. Freud originated this method of psychological therapy.

3. His model of the psychic structure includes the id, ------ and superego.

4. Which of the previous three relates to the immediate satisfaction of primitive needs?

5. Freud introduced the Oedipus complex in his book "The Interpretation of ------------."

6. A "Freudian --------" is a verbal mistake thought to reveal a repressed belief or emotion.

7. What six-letter word is a Freudian term for sexual urge or desire?

8. Freud and this Swiss psychiatrist influenced each other during their formative years.

9. Freud paraphrase: "The great unanswered question is ... What does a ---------- want?"

ANSWERS:

1. Austrian

2. Psychoanalysis

3. Ego

4. Id

5. Dreams

6. Slip

7. Libido

8. Carl Jung

9. Woman