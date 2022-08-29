Super Quiz: Sigmund Freud

1. What was Sigmund Freud's nationality?
2. Freud originated this method of psychological therapy.
3. His model of the psychic structure includes the id, ------ and superego.
4. Which of the previous three relates to the immediate satisfaction of primitive needs?
5. Freud introduced the Oedipus complex in his book "The Interpretation of ------------."
6. A "Freudian --------" is a verbal mistake thought to reveal a repressed belief or emotion.
7. What six-letter word is a Freudian term for sexual urge or desire?
8. Freud and this Swiss psychiatrist influenced each other during their formative years.
9. Freud paraphrase: "The great unanswered question is ... What does a ---------- want?"
ANSWERS:
1. Austrian
2. Psychoanalysis
3. Ego
4. Id
5. Dreams
6. Slip
7. Libido
8. Carl Jung
9. Woman