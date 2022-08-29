Trubisky steady in Steelers’ win

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin will meet with the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers' braintrust before announcing who will be the starting quarterback in Cincinnati in two weeks.

Mitch Trubisky presented a pretty compelling case to make sure the conversation is a short one.

Unharried behind an offensive line that remains very much a work in progress, Trubisky finished off a steady if not spectacular preseason with 80 seconds of precision, leading a crisp 92-yard touchdown drive to end the first half in a 19-9 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Trubisky's final throw of a busy August was a 6-yard dart to Steven Sims that gave the Steelers a 16-point lead and likely erased any doubt as to who will run onto the field with the starting offense against the defending AFC North champion Bengals on Sept. 11. Trubisky finished the preseason 24 of 34 for 283 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions.

"I feel confident with where I'm at," Trubisky said.

He should, even with rookie Kenny Pickett doing his best to apply some pressure. Pickett went 10 for 14 for 90 yards while playing the majority of the second half and completed 80% (29 of 36) of his passes during the preseason, with three touchdowns and no picks.

"If it's me (as the starter), I'm going to play as hard as I possibly can and be the best I can be," Pickett said. "If it's Mitch or Mason (Rudolph), whoever it is I'll support them and be ready when my number is called and be the best QB on the sideline that I can be."

Pickett remains very much a part of Pittsburgh's future. Trubisky, however, appears to be part of the present. Five months after signing a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in hopes of reviving his career, Trubisky's professionalism and play since training camp began has given Tomlin little reason to hand the keys to the franchise to the 20th overall pick in the draft so quickly.

Tomlin has grown tired of fielding questions about the quarterback position, maybe because it so rarely happened during his first 15 years on the job with Roethlisberger's name written in permanent marker atop the depth chart. Clarity will come at some point in the next few days, though Tomlin called the situation "a good problem" to have.

JETS 31, GIANTS 27

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Joe Flacco threw a pick-6 and the New York Jets' starting offense mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups.

Flacco, likely to open the regular season at quarterback for the injured Zach Wilson, made his preseason debut and finished 7 of 12 for 76 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown by Austin Calitro in his four series.

Jets fourth-stringer Chris Streveler led his third consecutive fourth-quarter winning drive. He marched the Jets (3-0) down the field in the waning moments and found a wide-open Calvin Jackson Jr. for the go-ahead 5-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left.

Streveler, a former CFL quarterback who had three previous NFL stints, was 10 of 13 for 96 yards and 2 TDs.

Jets Coach Robert Saleh opted to give his starters on offense and defense some action in the preseason finale, while the Giants' Brian Daboll went with about half his starters on defense and none of his skill players on offense.

Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback for the Giants (2-1) with starter Daniel Jones watching from the sideline, but was carted from the sideline in the first quarter with a back injury. Taylor completed a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, but took a big hit from Jets rookie defensive end Micheal Clemons.

Taylor was 2 of 4 for 29 yards and an interception and was replaced by Davis Webb, who led four scoring drives.

The 37-year-old Flacco had a strong training camp, especially since replacing Wilson as the QB1 after the second-year quarterback suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in the preseason opener at Philadelphia. Wilson is out a few weeks after having arthroscopic surgery and it's uncertain if he'll be ready for Week 1 against Baltimore.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during practice before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) fumbles the ball before New York Giants linebacker Austin Calitro (59) recovers for a turnover in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) lies on the field after taking a hard hit from New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)



New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) runs off the field alongside head coach Brian Daboll, center right, after taking a hard hit from New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)



New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes before taking a hard hit from New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Giants safety Nathan Meadors (34) tackles New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)



New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) is tackled by New York Giants guard Jon Feliciano (76) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)



New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh works the sidelines in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

