UAM dominates in volleyball matches

The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team evened their record at 2-2 on Saturday after winning their final two matches at the Union University tournament in Jackson, Tenn.

UAM first beat Belmont Abbey College of North Carolina 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 behind 10 kills for Jasmine Welton and 24 assists for Kalin Duncan. Holliday Ellis added 10 digs and 9 kills in the win.

The Cotton Blossoms then beat Texas Woman's University 25-23, 25-14, 19-25, 20-25, 15-10. Welton had 22 kills and 13 digs, Duncan totaled 50 assists, and Stasha Adams tallied 13 digs.

UAM has four more matches this coming weekend in the Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kan.

In Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Saturday, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff lost 25-12, 25-10, 25-19 to North Dakota State University. Nikole Akamine had 12 assists and Breana August 9 digs for UAPB (0-3), which hosts Arkansas Tech University at 6 tonight.

WOMEN'S SOCCER: LITTLE ROCK 4, UAPB 0

In Little Rock on Sunday, the UA Little Rock women's soccer team outshot UAPB 24-8 and scored two goals each half to hand the Lady Lions their second straight shutout defeat.

Abbie Smith converted both of the Trojans' first-half goals, the first just 6 minutes into the game and the second on a Natalee Geren assist. Jessie Vaden made it 3-0 in the 50th minute off a Bronte Peel assist, and Amaya Arias scored unassisted in the 86th.

Makaila Riedel, the reigning SWAC Goalkeeper of the Week, had 9 saves for UAPB (2-2). Peyton Urban saved 3 shots for Little Rock (1-2).

The Lady Lions will return home to face Lyon College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

UAPB ANNOUNCES TIGHT ENDS COACH

Former University of California graduate assistant Jakori Ford has been named tight ends coach at UAPB.

Ford, who graduated from high school in the Sacramento area, played running back at American River College and then lettered at Idaho State University. He also earned a rookie mini-camp invitation with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017.

Ford was a linebackers, special teams co-coordinator and running backs coach at Yuba College in 2019 and went back to American River as a defensive quality control coach in 2020. While at Cal last year, he worked with quarterbacks and played a significant role in helping Chase Gabers throw for 2,531 yards and 16 touchdowns, in addition to breaking Joe Kapp's all-time rushing record among Golden Bears quarterbacks with 1,174 yards.

UAPB will begin its season at home Saturday against Lane College of Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.