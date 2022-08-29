Washington County marriage licenses

Benton County

Aug. 18

Kevin Dion Berry, 55, and Cristina Maria Lora, 54, both of Springdale

Colten Jon Burden, 23, Siloam Springs, and Hallie Ann Toan, 21, Summers

Dennis Ray Deischer, 76, and Renae Michele Dudley, 68, both of Bentonville

Donald Lee Ellenbargar, 36, and Amy Renee Miller, 31, both of Bentonville

Brett Lane Foley, 26, and Stephanie Lynn Nestrud, 26, both of Gentry

Joshua Hunter Fraine, 30, and Rheanna Nicole Williams, 28, both of Rogers

Mauricio Alfonso Guzman Interiano, 35, and Ana Maria Flores Perez, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Tyler Thomas Kent Kelsay, 30, and Taylor Mackenzie Branum, 26, both of Gallatin, Tenn.

Tristan Liam Thanatusk, 24, and Yangzi Wang, 33, both of Bentonville

Daniel Joseph Tyler, 33, and Breanne Noel Kalmus, 33, both of Bentonville

Aug. 19

Stewart Reid Allen, 32, and Stephanie Alina Elkins, 26, both of Rogers

Hunter Edward Boelte, 30, and Jordan Rachelle Henderson, 32, both of Rogers

Isaiah John DeVyldere, 33, and Elise Natina Megale, 37, both of Atlanta

Trenton Caleb Gregory, 20, and Harley Uline Hopton, 19, both of Siloam Springs

James Edward Hall, 24, Lubbock, Texas, and Mary Elizabeth Hooton, 23, Plainview, Texas

Jarrett Hardee Howard, 27, and Danae Nicole Chamberlain, 26, both of Bartlesville, Okla.

Drake Mitchell Jackson, 25, and Rosibel Antonia Cruz Peraza, 28, both of Centerton

Matthew Austin Lane, 38, and Crista Ann Holt, 40, both of Bentonville

DeMarcus Lamar Murphy, 28, and Taytum Alliyah Billington, 25, both of Tontitown

Ralph Courtney Ritz, 71, Gravette, and Elizabeth Anne Slocum, 59, Bentonville

Edward Hayden Thornburg, 29, and Tina Marie Snyder, 42, both of Rogers

Hugo Esteban Wilkerson, 30, and Alyssa Janelle Godfrey, 27, both of Bentonville

Jesse Donald Williams, 61, Gravette, and Melinda Kay Maples, 54, Joplin, Mo.

Michael Wayne Wood, 49, and Renee Annette Doolittle, 48, both of Bentonville

Aug. 22

Balajoseph Reddy Boyapati, 30, Palacios, Texas, and Keerthi Reddy Thumma, 30, Pineville, N.C.

Charles John Hutchinson, 65, and Elsie Cruz, 51, both of Bella Vista

Glen David Jenkins, 48, and Yulia Vladimirevna Cagle, 41, both of Pea Ridge

Wachingky Phizema, 30, Decatur, and Schama Maika Doudley Dorelien, 20, Siloam Springs

Dave Rodriguez Picazo, 28, Bentonville, and Miriam Hernandez Monroy, 28, Garfield

Micah Austin Rice, 27, Lowell, and Kristen LeAnn Benson, 25, West Fork

Corby Ray Shumate, 28, and Tayler Morgan Yvonne Beckman, 29, both of Garfield

Jeffrey Edward Smolinski, 37, and Megan Louise Eichholz, 27, both of Bentonville

Andrew Stephen White, 43, and Misty Krystal Holtgrefe, 44, both of Bentonville

Aug. 23

Colton Dwight Allen, 33, and Angeliah Jan Marie Carter, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Zac Ewing Cunningham, 36, and Cayse Jamison Holland, 35, both of Centerton

Wilmer H. Garcia, 37, and Esperanza Cuque Lopez, 46, both of Siloam Springs

Jason Richard Jennings, 42, and Lindsey Megan Rock, 32, both of Jane, Mo.

Victor Alfonso Menjivar-Ramirez, 34, and Sandra Elizabeth Zepeda-Penate, 35, both of Rogers

Oscar Armando Reyes Posada, 47, Gentry, and Glenda Yesenia Rivas Chunico, 40, Siloam Springs

Aug. 24

Joey Benjamin Casillas, 28, and Joy Elisabeth Biebighauser, 25, both of Springdale

Darian Arnold Coffman, 20, Siloam Springs, and Aliyah Renee Hilbish, 20, Neosho, Mo.

Denton Mulique James Falcon, 23, and Ashleigh Danieal Wall, 35, both of Rogers

Justen Garret Foss, 34, and Victoria Ne'Cole Janicki, 35, both of Rogers

Jamison Michael Jeremiah Mahone, 25, and Kearia Breshawn James, 25, both of Cabot

Raymond Martinez, 37, and Amber Dawn Burnley, 38, both of Lowell