Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 15

Auntie Anne's Pretzel/Rocky Mountain

644 W. Dickson St., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Previous issue. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for her head.

Blue Pacific Mart

523 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Chicken soup at 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Food prep area, hand washing sink lacks a sign for washing hands. Frozen chicken thawing at room temperature. Rice scoop is stored in standing water, temperature of water is 80F degrees. Plumbing in three-compartment sinks is leaking.

Fast Trax

310 E. Pridemore St., Lincoln

Critical violations: There were no paper towels in the ladies room. BC powder with an expiration date of 06/2022, Benadryl with an expiration date of 06/2022, ZzzQuil with an expiration date of 04/2022, Halls Lozenges with an expiration date of 04/03/2021, and Calamine Lotion with an expiration of 08/2020 were on the shelf for sale. A box of eggs was on a shelf in the walk-in over pears and croissants. Two spatulas on the wall utensil holder had debris on the food contact portion of the utensil.

Noncritical violations: Facility was unable to produce a certified food manager certificate. Employee was preparing food with no hair restraint. Ice scoop was being stored on top of the cardboard boxes containing soda syrup. Inside the ice machine has a buildup of black debris. The walls in the kitchen has a buildup of dust and food debris. There is a buildup of debris on the fan guards in the walk-in beverage cooler. The trash can in the ladies room is not covered. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

Juice Palm Dickson

644 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Previously cooked chicken and beef removed from refrigeration and placed into hot holding unit with temperatures between 131-132 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One employee lacks a hair restraint for his head.

Kings Xpress

2513 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Surfaces of tables and equipment are not clean (greases, food debris) .

Lincoln Quick-A-Way

208 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Halls cough lozenges expired 07/04/2020. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. A canister of pancake mix was not labeled. A cover for the deep fryer was constructed of foil and duct tape.

Springdale Early Learning Academy

2920 American St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plumbing in the three-compartment sink is leaking.

Waffle House

219 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Prep table: lettuce at 45 degrees, tomatoes at 44 degrees, and chopped ham at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Surfaces inside of the refrigerator are not clean (water and food debris in bottom). Retail food permit is not posted.

Aug. 16

Acambaro Mexican Restaurant

2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Women's restroom hand wash sink lacks signage. Frozen food in freezer did not have proper covering. Beans in cold hold unit were found at 52 degrees in walk-in. Facility lacks date marking on food products prepped in house and items not in original package.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Alele Mart

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Amanecer Market

1115 S. School St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand wash sink had paper towels, but the paper towel dispenser was not dispensing paper towels. Raw beef being stored in cold hold unit without lid or cover. Cloths being stored in bucket with no sanitizing solution.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Arkansas Children's Northwest

2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: An employee putting on the spouts for the dressings with bare hand contact. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice.

Noncritical violations: None

El Mazatleco Bar and Mexican Grill

4111 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Cheese dip in refrigerator is uncovered, walk-in cooler has a pot with soap and container with chopped cabbage are uncovered. Food preparation area and ware washing area observed presence of cockroaches. In the dry storage room, there were several dead cockroaches.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. They offer ceviche with raw fish. They buy frozen fish, supplies frozen, and stores frozen until food preparation. It lacks a letter from manufacture or suppliers. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Food contact surfaces and nonfood contact surfaces shall be covered when chemical products are applied. Nonfood contact surfaces of equipment and shelves are not clean. Wall and floor in food preparation area lack repair.

Frederick's One Stop Mart

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Ham on the prep table was at 46 degrees. Lettuce on the prep table was at 60 degrees, and tomatoes on the prep table were at 59 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A jug of sauce was on the floor being used as a doorstop for the office.

La Esquina Favorita

707 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Several ready-to-eat foods such as curtido, rice, tamales, chicharron and chicken guisado do not have a date marked. Food items were prepared more than 24 hours ago.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Hand washing sink in food prep area lacks a hand wash sign.

MJ Pizzeria

838 N. 48th St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Prairie Grove Senior Center

475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plastic spoons and forks were being stored with the tine side up.

Rick's Iron Skillet

1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Women's restroom did not have hand washing signage.

Noncritical violations: Honey being stored in cottage cheese container. Permit not posted.

Sonic

112 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottle of oil by the fry station was not labeled. Food in boxes were on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Boxes of to-go cups were on the floor in dry storage. There is a buildup of ice on the unit in the walk-in freezer.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Meatballs in the hot hold were at 119 degrees. Mayo in the under counter reach-in was at 50 degrees, Ranch in the under counter reach-in was at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 17

7 Brew Coffee

3300 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand cleanser is unavailable at handwashing sink in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Archer Learning Center

600 Ash St., Springdale

Critical violations: Single containers of milk that were served for lunch were at 57-43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Core Brewing Tap Room

2470 N. Lowell Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips for chlorine sanitizer are not available.

Faby's Taqueria

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. A wiping cloth used to clean prep surfaces was used and left there.

McDonald's

578 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Playroom tiles around ventilation system are not clean (dusty).

Mockingbird Kitchen

1466 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee filled small bottle with water from the handwashing sink in front food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

Mr. Taco Loco

1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler had pico de gallo at 53 degrees, another container with pork at 45 degrees. There is a container of thawed whole uncooked beef in water that is not running in food preparation area. Scoop handle in kitchen area is stored downward in ice bin.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No procedures were posted for employees in the occurrence of a bodily fluid discharge event. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in walk-in cooler.

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Person in charge has no knowledge of food safety during the inspection. Manager (wrap bread) and food employee (cut lemons) touched ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Prep table pizza: tomatoes at 50 degrees, sausages at 46 degrees, spinach cream at 60 degrees and BBQ at 59 degrees. Prep salad: ranch dressing at 50 degrees, blue cheese dressing at 51 degrees, lettuce at 49 degrees and ranch dressing in bottom of equipment at 55 degrees. Prep table next grill: cooked chicken 59 degrees and alfredo sauce at 58 degrees. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label. Wrapped cooked pastas are stored in contact with ice. Food employee is wearing fingernail polish and is cutting food.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Utensils are stored in standing water between uses. Original container of milk is used to store salt.

Ronda's Roadhouse

504 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Rainwater is dripping from the mechanical ventilation hood at two places inside the food preparation area.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Black buildup in ice machine needs to be cleaned. Carrots and cabbage in walk-in refrigerator at 50-54 degrees. Sushi rice did not have time stamped. Air vent does not have air filter and is causing buildup near storage of equipment.

Noncritical violations: Food strainer being used to collect food draining from dishwasher instead of floor drain. Posted permit expired as of 6/30/22.

Smiley's Smokehouse

509 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Single-use BBQ sauce container with no date.

Noncritical violations: Facility has no certified food safety manager. Two holes in floor and around pipe exiting mobile. Shall seal to prevent possible pests. Buildup of grease on floor. Facility has no RPZ valve. Large section of floor torn by fryer. Buildup of grease in vent hood.

Social Project Brewing Co.

205 E. Johnson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: At time of the inspection hot water was not available. Chemical sanitizer is not available. Three-compartment sink lack a drain board and has no hot water available.

Noncritical violations: Test strips for a chemical sanitizer are not available.

Supermercado Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Raw animal products were uncovered in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken.

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Tofu chunks on the center prep table were at 50 degrees, tomato pieces on the middle prep table were at 53 degrees, butter under the middle prep table was at 44 degrees and raw beef on the middle prep table was at 47 degrees. Minced garlic on the right prep table was at 54 degrees and noodles on the right prep table were at 50 degrees. One gnat was seen inside of the spigot of a beer tap. One gnat was seen on the outside portion of the spigot of a beer tap.

Noncritical violations: There is moisture on the floor of the bar area under the boxes of soda syrup. One connector piece was resting in the moisture. There is spillage and splash droplets on the floor and one wall of the walk-in cooler.

The Flying Burrito Company

3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. One of the handwashing sinks lacks food employee handwashing notice posted. Two cooking pans interior non stick finishes are damaged. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed. Circular floor fan and walk-in refrigerator fan shrouds lack cleaning. A section of painted ceiling covering in back food preparation area lacks repair. Posted retail food permit expired 8/31/2020.

Walgreens

300 N. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Packages of Halloween candy being held in back room on floor.

Noncritical violations: No procedures available for employees to follow for a release event.

Aug. 18

Bucks of Asia

2141 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored in walk-in above fresh vegetables.

Noncritical violations: No written procedures for bodily fluid discharge events. Restrooms lack signage.

Domino's

2181 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Men's restroom toilet has residue splatter on the basin.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1882 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bags of raw chicken were in the handwash sink. Sanitizer solution in dish sink was at 126 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Current permit is not available.

Salathai

1241 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs were in cold hold unit above raw onions.

Noncritical violations: None

Schlotzsky's Deli

2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Individually wrapped cookies and brownies for customer self-service lack required labeling. Sacks of sourdough mix are stored on shelf which is less than 6 inches from the floor. One of the light bulbs or light fixtures in walk -in refrigerator lacks replacement or repair. Retail food permit expired 01/31/2022.

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 12/30/2020.

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Eggs being stored above miso paste in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Freezer defrosting is dripping onto a case of raw frozen fish. Freezer has insulation that is near water dripping from a defrosting pipe. Buildup in walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned.

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: The dishwasher sanitizer level was under 25 ppm chlorine. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 19

Flash Market

2510 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One spray bottle stored with other labeled chemical spray bottles above the three-compartments sink containing a chlorine solution lacks common name label.

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lids are open. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed in the bottom side. A drain plug is required.

Gusano's Pizza

1267 Steamboat Drive, Suite 22, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A carton of eggs was on the top shelf above ready-to-eat food. Au jus on the cooks steam table was at 131 degrees and marinara sauce on the cooks steam table was at 125 degrees. Bagged cooked pasta and cut vegetables in the walk-in were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: A bin of powdered sugar was not labeled. There is a buildup of dust on the vents in the back of the restaurant.

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Employee restroom did not have paper towels. Three bottles of conditioner were being stored over the food dry storage area.

Noncritical violations: There is debris on the stove top, sides and door. There is a buildup of dust along the trim of the walls. Permit expired 06/30/2022.

K.J. Sushi and Korean BBQ

3223 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signed paperwork on hand for employees stating they will not come to work if they have the signs or symptoms of illness. The person in charge shall continue to exclude or restrict a food employee from a food establishment until the Arkansas Department of Health clears the food employee to resume normal duties.

Kum & Go

1875 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open and lacks a drain plug.

Lisa Wood Day Care

10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Eggs were on the top shelf above milk. Sanitizer sink solution was between 10 and 50 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Sink did not have a handwash sign.

Sabor Guacamole

1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee not using gloves while prepping cut tomatoes for salads. Foods being stored in the cold holding unit in the kitchen in containers without lids or adequate covering. Jalapenos at 49 degrees, pico de gallo at 46 degrees, and raw shrimp at 47 degrees. These were in the cold hold unit in kitchen prep area since night before did not reach a minimum temperature of 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Hand washing sink in food preparation area lacks a hand wash sign.

Sassy's B & G

1290 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut tomatoes on prep table one were at 46 degrees and corn was at 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria Bien Salsa

1902 W. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink has a bucket of cleaning solution in it. There are several items in the walk-in cooler that do not have covers. No date markings were observed on food products placed in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken at the time of inspection by designated employee. Sliced onions in hot holding temping at 125 degrees.

The Bar-B-Q-Place

3542 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks required food protection management certification. Food employee lacks hair restraint for their head.

Thep Thai Restaurant

1525 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 15 -- Chug Food Mobile, 10396 N. Jackson Highway, Lincoln; Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., Lincoln; Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Aug. 16 -- Chicken Salad Chick, 352 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 5, Fayetteville; Flash Market, 403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; Magnolia Coffee House-Trailer, 151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove; US Pizza of Springdale, 7322 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Aug. 17 -- It's Sa Wrap, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1370, Fayetteville; Panda Express, 1087 N. 48th St., Springdale; Stone Mill Bread And Flour Company, 2600 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Aug. 18 -- Blu Fin Sushi & Bar, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale; Butterfield Trail Elementary, 3050 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville; Domino's, 320 W. Main St., Farmington; Root Elementary School, 1529 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Summer Moon, 1422 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Aug. 19 -- Arby's, 908 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Central Junior High School, 2811 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale