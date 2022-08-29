Thermal water system back up in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — A day after the National Park Service celebrated the 106th anniversary of its creation on Thursday, the thermal water distribution system in Hot Springs National Park was back up and available, according to Hot Springs National Park Facilities Manager Mark Scott.

The system was shut down Monday while contractors installed new controls that would help the national park collect and distribute the water more efficiently. It will also help the national park keep track of the water that is being used.













“[This was] to make the system more reliable and to not waste the water,” Scott said. “You know, it gives us a lot better reading of how much water is used and where it’s used. And it helps us identify sooner if we have a leak somewhere.” The shutdown affected the thermal water jug fountains on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza as well as the bath houses that use the thermal water system.

“They’re all turned back on,” Scott said Friday morning. “I think there’s still a couple that they’re flushing the lines out before it can be used again in the bath houses, but I think they all should be back on and flushed by now.” Hal Fraim, of Benton, was one of the first people to use the Reserve Street jug fountain after it was reopened Friday.

“I just drive down here to get it because why pay for it in the store if you can get it for free?” he said. “You just have to pay for the gas to get down here.” Scott said the Happy Hollow and Whittington cold spring fountains will be shut down next month to install the control system for those as well, but it should not take as long for that installation.

“I don’t have the schedule in front of me,” he said. “It’s in the next two or three weeks. Those will be shut down for a couple of days each just for them to install all the control systems in those so that it all comes back to one computer.”



