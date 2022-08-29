Writer Kaitlyn McConnell preserves stories of Ozarks

When writer and researcher Kaitlyn McConnell pulled a copy of "Walkin' Preacher of the Ozarks" from a library shelf as a high school student, the trajectory of her life instantly changed.

McConnell describes the moment as one of "divine inspiration," as then, she rarely selected library books at random. But reading the 1944 collection of stories from preacher Guy Howard's time traveling in the Ozarks, McConnell realized her ancestors likely lived similar experiences. This sparked in her a fascination with the region and a desire to devote her life to tell its stories.

In 2015, McConnell launched Ozarks Alive, an online cultural preservation project documenting the region's people and places. Since then, she's published over 450 stories covering southwest Missouri and exploring life in the Arkansas Ozarks.

Ozarks Alive is "historical preservation in the present," according to McConnell. Some of her stories tell the history of the region, but the vast majority speak to what life is like today.

Her goal: to document the way life is now so it's better understood in the future.

A seventh generation Ozarker, McConnell grew up in the same house in Webster County, Missouri, as her grandmother. It's also the same house that her grandmother's grandmother bought in the early 1900s, she said.

McConnell said her connection to the Ozarks invokes a feeling almost beyond words.

"I get a sense of peace and love and emotion when I'm out and about in the region," she said. "It's this connection that has never weakened. It even feels stronger now than it used to."

Only once in McConnell's life has she made a home outside the Ozarks. After graduating from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, McConnell moved to Norway.

While living there, McConnell said she was "terribly homesick," and being apart from her family, she felt an even deeper desire to write about and experience life in the Ozarks.

"[Living in Norway] gave me that inverse perspective of being away from something that you really care about," McConnell said. "I never wanted to leave. I never planned to leave. It solidified for me that this is where I want to be."

Over a period of six years, McConnell ran the news site as a "side passion" while also working in communications for CoxHealth in Springfield. At the beginning of this year, though, she left her corporate role to pursue Ozarks Alive and related projects full-time.

Working in communications through the pandemic was a "horribly stressful time," McConnell recalled. She said the experience led her to reevaluate her professional career and helped her decide that moving forward with Ozarks Alive was a risk she was willing to take.

"[The pandemic] was a reminder to me that 'If this is what I want to do, I need to figure out a way to make that happen,'" she said.

The related work, she said, involves other Ozarks-focused projects that help supplement her financially. She serves as the Writer in Residence for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and also spends time working with Missouri State University Libraries to develop programming for the upcoming 2023 Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

She said the greatest part of making the transition has been the opportunity to "think about the Ozarks most of the time."

She's also able to work on weekdays now and visit government offices during regular business hours. Up until January, too, the vast majority of McConnell's stories focused on Missouri, as Saturdays were the only time she could travel the distance to cover Arkansas stories. In August, McConnell said, she spent three weekends working on stories in Arkansas, and more content centered on the Arkansas Ozarks is coming in the near future.

For McConnell, 34, making the leap to pursue Ozarks projects full-time felt right. As a writer since the age of 17, she said she's been pursuing stories about the region for half her life.

"It's never been uncomfortable writing about the Ozarks. It's what I was born to do," McConnell said. "I've done other things at other times, but this is what felt most natural to me."

McConnell first began writing about the Ozarks during her junior year of high school as the "Landmarks" columnist for a local newspaper. She said tracking down over 80 local landmarks during this time first inspired her to pursue a journalism career.

Today, Ozarks Alive stories still come to McConnell as she drives by locations of interest and feels compelled to stop. She said she also finds inspiration from old newspaper articles and through word of mouth. McConnell said she's a believer in the idea that "everyone has a story."

Recently, she came across the Kenney brothers, who've run a service garage in small town Everton, Missouri, for nearly 50 years. Every Saturday, people from the community would gather in the shop, and the brothers even gave one regular visitor a key to the place, McConnell said.

When the man died from covid-19, the brothers buried him with the key.

"It's the beauty of the every day," she said. "Nothing about that screams headline news, but this is what real life is about."

While some people may describe her website as "publicity" for the Ozarks, McConnell said she aims to capture the region through a neutral lens, presenting people and places alongside helpful historical context.

McConnell said she writes both for people today and people in 50 years. She said the future is when her work will become "more relevant than it is now."

For historians like Brooks Blevins, the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University, Ozarks Alive provides a "snapshot of a moment in time" in the region. He said while McConnell is not a professional historian, she has a historian's mindset and an impressive ability to document the stories of people and places.

Blevins said he especially enjoys McConnell's depictions of the common person.

"She brings out the uniqueness of everybody," Blevins said. "Regardless if we've heard about them or not."

He then said he's glad someone as young as McConnell has taken such an intense interest in the region's people, particularly the many older Ozarkers she's written about through the years. Ozarks Alive preserves their stories for perpetuity, Blevins said, and added his hope that McConnell can continue for many years to record multiple generations of life in the Ozarks.

McConnell herself also said writing about the region is a "race against time." Covering the rapidly-evolving region means appreciating the present, she said, as the Ozarks won't be the same tomorrow as they are today.

"The Ozarks will still be here in 25 years, but it'll be a different version of the Ozarks," she said.

"I feel like I have to get this on paper before it's gone."



