1 dead in dispute gunfire, say police

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:06 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A domestic dispute resulted in one dead and one injured in the 1200 block of North 52nd Street on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police responded at 7:21 p.m. and determined two people had exchanged gunfire.

One person was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and his condition is unknown, according to the release.

The deceased was identified as Steven Allan Boggs, 33.

An investigation is underway and more information will be released when appropriate, according to police.

