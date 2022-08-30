2 in UAM nursing staff honored for leadership

Two members of the University of Arkansas at Monticello School of Nursing were among honorees on the 2022 Best Health Care Professionals list released recently by AY About You.

Two leaders were honored in the category of Nursing/Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant, according to a news release.

Brandy Haley, Ph.D., was recognized for her work at UAM. Haley is a professor of nursing and serves as the dean of the UAM School of Nursing. In addition to her doctorate, she is also a registered nurse.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition," Haley said. "I strive to keep my nursing practice grounded in servanthood, which makes delivering high-quality care effortless."

Julia Ponder, a clinical instructor for the UAM School of Nursing, was recognized after a nomination from Arkansas Heart Hospital. She has a doctor of nursing practice and an advanced practice registered nurse degrees.

"I am honored to be included with such a great group of health care leaders across Arkansas," Ponder said.

AY About You derives the list from thousands of votes contributed by their subscribers and patients. AY Magazine is a lifestyle publication produced by AY Media Group.

Details: UAM School of Nursing at (870) 460-1069.