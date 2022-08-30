3-vehicle crash in White County kills 1, troopers say

A man died after a three-vehicle crash in White County on Monday afternoon, according to troopers.

Hershel Akers Jr., 56, of Pangburn died in a hospital after the 2016 Toyota Scion he was driving became trapped between two vehicles on Arkansas 16, Arkansas State Police said in a preliminary report.

Another driver, a 49-year-old woman from Letona who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Trax was injured as a result of the crash.

The report states that Akers was driving west on Arkansas 16 around 2:40 p.m. when he stopped behind a 2012 Dodge Ram that was already stopped in the roadway.

Authorities said the Chevrolet collided with the rear of Aker’s vehicle, pushing the front of his car into the rear of the Dodge.

Troopers investigating the scene said roads were dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.

According to preliminary reports from the state Department of Public Safety, crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year have killed at least 384 people.