Camp Robinson, 1942: 28-year-old Pvt. Ottis Pyron sent this card to his father at Hartman in Johnson County. "I got some experience in making up bunks this morning. We have to get up at 5:30 A.M. and stand in line for breakfast for about an hour." Pyron survived the war; he died in 2005 at age 90, having been an auto parts salesman. His wife, Lucy, outlived him by less than a year.

