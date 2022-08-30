Arkansas' uptick in covid cases continues as number hospitalized falls

Continuing a recent uptick health officials have linked to the start of the 2022-23 school year, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Tuesday by 1,383 -- the largest daily increase on a Tuesday in more than a month.

After rising by 10 a day earlier, however, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by six, to 318.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,910.

The increase in cases was almost three times the size of the one on Monday and up by 246 compared to the one the previous Tuesday.

It was the largest daily increase since Aug. 4 and the biggest on a Tuesday since July 26.

Growing for the fifth day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 973, up from an average of 868 a day the previous week.

It was the highest average over a seven-day span since the week ending Aug. 7.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 394, to 11,232, after falling the previous two days.

Declining for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell by five, to 51.

The number on ventilators, which rose by two a day earlier, fell by three, to 12, the smallest number since July 11.