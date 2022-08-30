Blues guitarist, band to play Saturday

The Blues By Budweiser concert series will feature The Chad Marshall Band at 8 p.m. Saturday at RJ’s Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.

The doors will open at 7 p.m.

Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. Regular admission is $5. The concert series is being sponsored by MK Distributors.

“Chad Marshall and his bandmates, Carl Bass and Roscoe Willis, are masters of conjuring the spirit of Blues legends,” according to a news release. “Their electric Delta Blues originals and covers are delivered with years of experience. Much of Marshall’s music reflects training from his mentor, Arkansas Blues master Saint Thomas Jenkins. His skillful finger-picking and outstanding freestyle leads draw directly from the Delta Blues tradition.” During the concert, Scaife Guitars will present Marshall with his own custom-built Scaife Model-T guitar.

The concert series is presented by the Port City Blues Society.

The society is an affiliated member of The Blues Foundation, which seeks to preserve and promote blues music, the culture of Delta Blues and educate the public about the history of the Blues in the region.

Port City Blues Society also hosts a free Blues jam every Wednesday from 8-11 p.m. at RJ’s, where area musicians meet to play live.



