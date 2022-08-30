China reports arrest of 234 involved in a rural banking scam

BEIJING -- Authorities in central China announced Monday the arrests of 234 people involved in a scam to bilk people out of their savings with the false promise of high interest rates on deposits in obscure rural banks.

The scandal drew national attention after investors asking about their money were prevented from reaching the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou because the health status displayed on their mandatory covid-19 cellphone apps was changed to red, preventing them from traveling.

Multiple bank customers interviewed by The Associated Press said they had been interrogated and threatened by police. Another attempt in July was met by gangs of unidentified men in white shirts who attacked depositors while police stood by.

The statement from the Xuchang city government said the claimed mastermind, Lu Yiwei, and his associates had taken control of four county-level banks and lured investors with promises of annual interest rates as high as 18%.

"At present, the public security organs have apprehended a large number of criminal suspects, among whom 234 were arrested," the statement read. "Significant progress has been made in the recovery of stolen goods and damages. The investigation and handling of the case is being carried out in depth according to the law."

The statement said the originators of the scheme who later "absorbed" the funds had talked up the investments to other people who deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars, giving the scam the appearance of a Ponzi scheme.

No mention was made of any suspected collusion between local officials, police and the suspects.

The scam unfolded as thousands of customers opened accounts at six banks in Henan and the neighboring Anhui province that offered relatively high interest rates.

A sharp decline in China's economic growth and minuscule returns on savings in state banks have prompted many Chinese to invest in unconventional and often risky or even fraudulent financial vehicles.

Customers of the Henan banks later found they could not make withdrawals after news reports that the head of the banks' parent company was wanted for financial crimes. A parent company linked to the banks is being investigated by police.

Bank authorities have said they will return deposits to some bank customers, but many remain waiting to find out when they will be reimbursed.