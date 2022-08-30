Colorado big men ready to visit Arkansas again





When University of Arkansas 2023 basketball recruits Baye Fall and Assane Diop made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Kentucky game on Feb. 26, the trip planted the seed for their return.

Fall, 6-11, 217 pounds, is rated as a 5-star recruit by ESPN, the No. 3 center and No. 20 overall prospect, while Diop, 6-10, 194, is an ESPN 4-star and the No. 10 power forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

The cousins will play their senior seasons at Denver Accelerated Schools. They plan to officially visit Arkansas on Sept. 16-18.

"It made me think about going back because it was so good," Diop said of the February visit. "How they were playing and how the fans were was really nice."

Fall said he hopes his second visit is similar to his first.

"It was a great atmosphere. I've never seen that before," Fall said. "I haven't seen that since. It was just good. It was really fun the last time, so I'm expecting the same thing or more."

Diop and Fall moved to the United States in early 2019 from Senegal. They've played for the Colorado Hawks in spring and summer basketball since their arrival.

Hawks director Greg Willis is from Fort Smith, where he and Razorback great Ron Brewer led Fort Smith Northside to a 30-0 undefeated season in 1974 while winning the overall state championship.

Diop said he talks to Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, assistant Gus Argenal, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer and others on staff.

"I think I'm pretty much talking to everybody," Diop said. "I talk to Coach Muss, Coach Argenal and Coach Ronnie. I think I talk to everybody there. They're really nice."

Fall also said he is liking his communication with Musselman and staff.

"They're really consistent," Fall said. "One of them is always calling or texting. They're always communicating 24/7. Everyday you wake up, one coach is going to text you or call you and ask you questions.

"They've been constant with me more than any other school that I can name. I talk to every coach that coaches for Arkansas."

Junior prospects are able to take five official visit from Aug. 1 to July 31 of their junior year and can take five more starting Aug. 1 of their senior years.

Diop and Fall officially visited Auburn and unofficially visited Seton Hall this summer,

Diop named his top eight schools in July which included Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Ohio State, Colorado, Kansas State and Seton Hall. He's also looking to officially visit Colorado, Seton Hall and BYU.

The Hogs have been aggressively recruiting Diop and Fall since they made it to the United States.

"It's been a long time. I'm a senior now and they're really recruiting me really hard," Diop said. "It's been really good."

Fall named Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Rutgers, Texas, Seton Hall and Kansas State as his top schools on Aug. 19.

Musselman and his staff have 52 years NBA coaching experience, which is a plus for Fall.

"That's where we want to get to, so seeing someone with a lot of experience in the league is just great," Fall said. "Knowing we're going to play like the same way the NBA players or be treated the same way. Then they have a good relationships with the teams, which can help us to get where we want to get to."

Fall is expected to officially visit Rutgers later this week and has plans to visit Texas on Sept 10 and Seton Hall on Sept 28.

He's doesn't have an exact date for his college decision or when he will sign his national letter of intent.

"Sometime during my senior year, I just have to go on visits and see and compare," Fall said. "I don't know when I'm going to sign yet."

Diop and Fall, along with Accelerated Schools, will play in The Big Show Tip-Off Showcase at Fort Smith Northside on Nov. 19.

The right fit for Diop is a school that will help him get to the NBA, he said.

"Where I will fit the best," Diop said. "I think I can fit everywhere but where I will fit the best that will make me like get to the next level real soon."

He has an idea when he wants to announce his college decision.

"I would really like to make my decision mid-season," Diop said.

Diop said he and Fall hope to play together in college.

"We want to but it's not just like we're going to because we want to," Diop said. "We're just looking for the best fit for us."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News None

Assane Diop highlights

arkansasonline.com/830diop/



