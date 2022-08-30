U.S. program chooses area participant

Arkansas Tech University student Lucas Babst from Monticello is among the inaugural cohort of American college students selected by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to participate in the Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Spark program.

"CLS Spark is a virtual initiative designed to leverage best practices in online language learning developed by the CLS Program during the pandemic," according to the State Department.

Babst, a sophomore international studies major, will study Arabic through the CLS Spark program. He hopes that by learning about the language and cultures of the Middle East he will be prepared to travel to one or more Arabic-speaking countries in the future, according to a news release.

The program is "part of a U.S. government initiative to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering foreign languages that are critical to national security and economic prosperity," according to the State Department.

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release.

Veterans can receive free consultations on civil legal areas including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing. Veterans who need help will have the opportunity to speak with an attorney.

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817.

The clinic will still follow covid-19 guidelines. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Generator, 435 S. Main St.

"This group of concerned citizens represents supporters of both Pine Bluff and Dollarway schools, known as the 'Voice of Support' for those employed and or attending school in the district. Interested citizens may attend at will," according to a news release.

Business changes locations

Charles Howard of The SeeHoward Group of Lincoln Heritage Life Insurance Co. has moved the agency to a new location.

The business is located in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., (Suite 225). Details: (501) 940-5433.