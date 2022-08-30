Concepts show new life for Cafe Rue Orleans, former Hi-Way Inn spot in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A longstanding motel and restaurant space on College Avenue is getting a much-needed face-lift, according to its owners and occupants.

Demolition work started last week at the former Hi-Way Inn at 1140 N. College Ave. Pieces of the motel structure to the east and south, as well as a motel office to the south, came down. The structures wrapped around a separate building in the middle, home to Cafe Rue Orleans, at 1150 N. College Ave.

Concepts from property owners AMR Architects show plans to renovate the lone standing motel structure to the north and the Cafe Rue Orleans building. A third building is planned as some type of mixed-use development to the south.

Renovation has already started at the motel structure. Concepts show it as the citrus-themed "Clementine on College," a motel with eight rooms starting at $99 per night, said Adam Day with AMR Architects. The architecture firm plans to move its Springdale office to the ground floor of the Cafe Rue Orleans building, which has previously served as the restaurant's seasonal Avenue Seafood Bar.

The interior of Cafe Rue Orleans will largely stay the same, although some touch-ups such as a new sign facing College Avenue and patio at the south entrance are shown in the plans. A rehabbed sun deck may go on the roof.

Back in its heyday, the Hi-Way Inn had a covered, heated swimming pool with a rooftop sun deck on top of what is now the Cafe Rue Orleans building. The pool closed and was converted into a rooftop dining space as restaurants moved in and out of the space, according to Tony Wappel and Dennis Garrison's book "On the Avenue: An Illustrated History of Fayetteville's U.S. Highway 71B."

The property originally served as a place for workers to stay while they built the veterans hospital across the street in 1932. It later became Moore's Court then H.O. Bailey's court until 1947. It was Mack's Court from 1947 to 1952.

It was known as Vet-Vue Motel after that, until donning the Hi-Way Inn name in 1965.

The Cafe Rue Orleans building once served as the Hi-Way Inn's on-site restaurant, but other businesses came and went over the years. Among them were Cooking for Days Cafe, Katie T's Italian, Mister Rib, Cafeteria de Paris and Ghazi's Pesto Cafe. Cafe Rue Orleans moved in in 2001.

Cafe Rue Orleans closed last week while demolition work was happening but is scheduled to open today, business owner Maudie Schmitt said. She said she was glad to see the property getting a face-lift and hopes the renovated buildings will help draw patrons.

The spot next to Hi-Way Inn is the only home the restaurant has ever known, and Schmitt said she has no plans to move.

"I'm excited," she said. "Change is always crazy, but I think this is a good change for Cafe Rue Orleans."

The Patel family owned the entire property for a number of years before the Fayetteville Housing Authority's development nonprofit group bought it in 2019 for $690,000. The authority used the property to move public housing residents while renovation work happened at Hillcrest Towers downtown. AMR Architects bought the property for $900,000 in December after the authority nonprofit's board decided to sell it and other properties as a way to recoup financial losses incurred during the pandemic.

The concepts for the property's future align with the city's 71B Corridor Plan, said Britin Bostick, long-range planner for the city. The City Council rezoned the property in July to an urban thoroughfare district, which allows a mix of commercial and residential uses and has buildings close to the street and parking in the rear, which the concepts show. The 71B plan considers Cafe Rue Orleans an "iconic commercial" space.

The 71B plan also calls for fewer driveways along College Avenue to create fewer potential conflicts among cars, pedestrians and bicyclists. The concepts show one driveway at the southern end of the property.

There are 24 parking spaces at the site, and the new layout will meet or exceed that number of spaces, Day said. Renovation work on the buildings should wrap in fall, he said.

An excavator operator sorts materials Monday as work continues at the former Hi-Way Inn Motel on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220830Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A concept from AMR Architects shows the proposed plan for the former Hi-Way Inn on North College Avenue in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Image/AMR Architects)

