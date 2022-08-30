EDITORIAL: Apocalypse now

The word "awesome" once conveyed a hefty meaning. Modern use, however, has devolved the word into simple positive affirmation. ("You got the job? Awesome.")

Given the nature of today's political rhetoric, are other terms heading down a similar path?

In case you missed it, President Biden told an overflow crowd at a local high school in Rockville, Md., that democracy and the future of the planet were at stake in the midterms. He equated Republican philosophy, and "MAGA Republicans" in particular, to "semi-fascism."

Each cycle, pols of either stripe conjure hellfire and brimstone to paint the consequences of not voting the right way. It's been that way since the colonies first sent representatives to Philadelphia.

But these days, scarlet As (for apocalypse) are being attached not just to candidates but to their supporters. That threshold was crossed, and the rhetoric ratcheted up, with then-candidate Barack Obama's "cling to guns and religion" comment in 2008 and Hillary Clinton's infamous "basket of deplorables" in 2016.

"I am all that stands between you and the apocalypse," she told a cheering crowd that September night, comfortably entering the home stretch of a presumed win that didn't come.

And the insult politics of Donald Trump changed the game.

The pop-culture evolution of this country is making it harder for Americans to engage in any sort of meaningful discernment. Politicians on both sides load the wagons with red meat and toss it to the hungry masses.

There's a real apocalypse or two to be had out there--Pyongyang, the South China Sea, the nuclear plant in the crosshairs in Ukraine, etc. But before perspective can begin to make appearances on the campaign trail, it needs to start popping up a little more at the dinner table, coffee shop and chatroom.