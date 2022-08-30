Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old in connection with shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the Friday night shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds that left another juvenile injured.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department, said Monday detectives arrested the teen in connection with aggravated assault, battery, aggravated riot, engaging in violent criminal group activity, endangering the welfare of a minor and criminal mischief.

Murphy said the juvenile was taken into custody, but he couldn't say if he was still being held as of Monday. Murphy said the investigation is continuing.

Officers were called to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting, according to a Facebook post from the police.

Several Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies working as security officers at the fairgrounds were on the scene when Fayetteville officers arrived, Murphy said.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, said the deputies responded when they heard shots fired.

Murphy said one person, a male juvenile, was shot. Murphy said the juvenile was treated at the scene for two gunshot wounds before being taken to a local medical facility. Murphy said officers applied tourniquets and described the wounds as not life-threatening.

Murphy said Saturday the shooting wasn't a random act of violence.

"There was a group of juveniles who got into a fight that ended in gunshots," he said. "This was an isolated incident on the fairgrounds."

Murphy said Monday the department has received information about the shooting from the public and investigators are still working on the incident.

"We're still looking into the overall incident," Murphy said. "There was a lot going on before the shooting, and they're looking into all of that."



