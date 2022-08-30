Federal lawsuit filed in Crawford County use-of-force incident

FORT SMITH -- The legal team for a man who was shown being held down and beaten by three law enforcement officers in a video that went viral online launched a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officers involved.

Attorneys Adam Rose and David L. Powell of the Law Offices of David L. Powell in Fort Smith filed the lawsuit on behalf of Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C. in the U.S. District Court's Western District of Arkansas Monday, according to court records.

Deputies Zack King and Levi White of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and officer Thell Riddle of the Mulberry Police Department were recorded on video using force while arresting Worcester about 10:40 a.m. Aug. 21 outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store off Interstate 40 in Mulberry. The video depicted the officers repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester and slamming his head to the pavement, as well as telling a bystander to get away from the scene.

The lawsuit lists King, White and Riddle as defendants. Worcester is also suing Shannon Gregory, Mulberry police chief, Sheriff Jimmy Damante, Mulberry, Mulberry Police Department, Crawford County and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.