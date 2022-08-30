Whataburger plans Benton outlet; site is first in Central Arkansas

Benton city officials have confirmed it. So has a representative for the chain.



Whataburger will open its first central Arkansas outlet at 7520 Alcoa Road in Benton. No word on an opening date.

From the Benton, Arkansas — Benton Proud Facebook page (facebook.com/TimeForBenton): "Benton is happy to confirm that Whataburger is building on Alcoa next to the Bank OZK. Clearly no open date has been announced and construction is to begin some time soon."

From a Whataburger spokeswoman: "Whataburger is looking forward to serving fans in Benton soon, but we don’t have any specific plans or details to share today. "

The restaurant will occupy one third — the left third — of a small commercial strip center. Elrod Real Estate in Little Rock posted a sign on the site that includes the Whataburger logo.

Whataburger has six restaurants in Arkansas — two in Fayetteville and one each in Magnolia, Rogers, Springdale and Texarkana — with outlets pending in Fort Smith and El Dorado.



