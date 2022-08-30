First game as starter a hit for Harding Academy QB

Owen Miller wasn't supposed to play in Harding Academy's opening matchup with Camden Fairview -- let alone start the game.

At the end of June, returning all-state quarterback Kade Smith left the Wildcats' football team to focus on baseball -- the sport he's committed to play at the University of Arkansas -- leaving open the starting spot for the three-time defending Class 3A champions.

He hit the ground running against Camden Fairview, leading Harding Academy to a 41-21 victory. The sophomore completed 26 of 30 passes for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Miller spent his freshman season as Smith's understudy, so when he heard the news that he was first in line to fill the newly-vacant role, he didn't miss a beat.

"I mean, I've always been prepared for that," Miller said. "Even if I knew he was going to or if he wasn't, you got to have that mental mindset. But last year, I was on the team in case he got hurt. I was always a play away. So either way, I'm still one play away. I just have to be prepared for that."

"He never acted like it affected him," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said. "When I found out that the change was going to happen, I remember talking to [Miller] on the phone and hearing how confident he was in his voice. He's wanted to do this. I think Friday night's performance shows it's not too big for him."

The coach raved about Miller's play in his first game as starter.

"He just had an unbelievable performance," Evans said. "His accuracy was on point. He didn't make one bad decision the entire night. Really excited for him. Never been a part of anything like that from a sophomore."

Harding Academy has moved to Class 4A this season and a disruption like losing a starting quarterback less than two months before the season could have halted any hopes it might have had at a fourth consecutive state championship. But Miller's performance Friday has brought new life to the Wildcats' title hopes.

"I think it gives confidence to our whole team," Evans said. "It gives him confidence. You know, it's hard to imagine that he's reached the ceiling and so that's exciting."

Miller is the younger brother of Andrew Miller, the starting running back and all-state performer on the previous two state title winners who is now at Harding University.

Owen has watched his brother hoist two trophies as a key member of the Wildcats' success, and now, with the starting spot firmly his, he said he's looking to secure one of his own.

"It's really cool to be able to be a part of a team that's had some really good success and I just want to try to keep building on that. Make even more history," Miller said.