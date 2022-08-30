Former Jackson County teacher pleads guilty to stalking

A former Jackson County teacher has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree stalking after being accused of sexual indecency with a minor earlier this year.

Christopher Bullington, 36, received a suspended imposition of sentence for the Class A misdemeanor on Monday, according to court documents. The earlier charge is reportedly a Class D felony.

If Bullington fails to satisfy the terms of his plea deal, which include registering as a sex offender, he will have to spend a year in jail.

Authorities said Bullington had sexually charged conversations with a minor and asked for pictures and videos of the minor’s body and face.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office filed an affidavit in the case in February. It includes a claim by two minors that the former teacher told them in November he daydreamed about having sex with one of them.

“[The victim] also said Christopher Bullington asked her to be the manager of the sports team he coached so he could spend quality time with her,” the affidavit reads.