Head-on collision leaves 2 men dead

Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 555 southbound in Craighead County early Monday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.

Devin William Dicus, 35, of Jonesboro is one of the victims. The other victim was not identified in the report.

The unidentified victim was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger in the wrong direction on the southbound traffic lanes of I-555 at about 3:40 a.m., the report says.

Dicus was traveling in the outside southbound lanes in the correct direction when struck head-on by the Charger near Nestle Road.

A third, unknown vehicle, struck Dicus from behind, the report says.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to the report.