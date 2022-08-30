Honda, LG plan U.S. battery venture

TOKYO -- South Korean battery-maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the companies announced Monday.

The plant's location is still undecided, but construction will begin in early 2023, with mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells to start by the end of 2025, the companies said. The facility will likely be located near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Ind., where Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has factories that make its most popular vehicle models.

The joint venture is expected to be set up this year, with the closing of the deal subject to regulatory approval.

"Our joint venture with Honda, which has significant brand reputation, is yet another milestone in our mid- to long-term strategy of promoting electrification in the fast-growing North American market," said LG Energy Solution Ltd. Chief Executive Youngsoo Kwon.

The plant will produce batteries exclusively for Honda vehicles assembled in North America and for the company's Acura luxury brand, according to a statement from the companies.

Honda's plant is part of a larger trend of automakers announcing U.S. battery factories as they try to establish a domestic supply chain for the next generation of vehicle propulsion.

Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Hyundai Motor Co. GDR, Stellantis NV and VinFast have announced plans for 10 U.S. battery plants.

A new U.S. law, the Inflation Reduction Act, gives them even more incentive to build batteries in North America.

The newly minted law includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an EV. But to qualify for the full credit, the EV must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent.

"Honda is working toward our target to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities the company is involved in by 2050," said Honda Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe.

LG, a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for EVs and power systems, already makes them in joint ventures with U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford, as well as South Korea's Hyundai, which is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, but has operations across the world, including the United States, China and Australia.

Demand for EVs is expected to grow in the United States and many other nations because of concerns about climate change and pollution, as well as rising fuel prices.

All of the world's top automakers are strengthening their EV lineups.

LMC Automotive, a Detroit-area consulting firm, expects EVs to be 5.6% of new vehicle sales this year in the United States, rising to more than 36% by 2030.

Globally, LMC says, 8.6% of new vehicle sales will be EVs this year, and that will increase to 33% by 2030.

Honda is partnering with GM initially to develop its first EVs. Honda models are expected to go on sale in early 2024, followed soon by an Acura luxury option. Honda also has said it plans to make its own EVs later this decade.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press.