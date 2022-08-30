Hot Springs sales tax collections’ record pace continues

The 16th-straight month of year-over-year gains kept collections of the city of Hot Springs' 1% general fund sales tax on pace for a third straight record-setting year.

The June report the city released last week showed that the $9,037,607 collected through the first half of the year outperformed the same period of 2021 by 8.75%, or $727,320. The $1,699,734 the city reported in June collections beat last June by 8.39%, or $131,561.

June was the 16th straight month collections exceeded the revenue forecast. Through June, collections are 5.63%, or $481,467, ahead of projections and on pace to eclipse $18 million for the year. The $17.4 million collected last year surpassed the previous year's record total of more than $15 million.

According to the annual financial report presented to the Hot Springs Board of Directors earlier this month, the more than $18 million general fund balance at the end of last year was more than three times larger than the city's reserve requirement.

A resolution the board adopted in 2012 raised the reserve requirement to 16.5% of annual expenses. The general fund's ending balance was more than $14 million over the requirement.

Certified Public Accountant Gary Welch told the board increases in sales tax collections and income from the city's share of the tax applied to Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's annual net gaming receipts contributed to the large ending balance.

The city receives 19.5% of the 13% tax applied to Oaklawn's first $150 million of annual net gaming receipts. The tax the city's share is based on increases to 20% on net receipts over $150 million. The city received 1.5% of net receipts from Oaklawn's games of skill under the allocation formula in place prior to the passage of the casino gaming amendment in 2018.

Expenses were also lower, as the board reappropriated more than $13 million from last year's budget in 2022 to pay for budgeted items not received by the end of last year.

"They budgeted for several million, but that did not get spent because of supply and other issues," Welch, who audited the annual financial report, told the board. "Your general fund did real well in 2021."

June collections of the 3% sales tax the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission levies on prepared food and lodging in the city rose 0.78%, or $6,817, compared to the previous June. It was the first year-over-year gain not to reach double digits in 15 months, when a February 2021 snowstorm closed the city, businesses and schools for a week.

The $243,754 the commission reported in June lodging collections trailed the previous June by 4.71%, or $12,051, marking the first time since February 2021 that lodging receipts didn't post a year-over-year gain. The $4,677,280 in lodging and dining collections the commission reported through June surpassed the first six months of last year by 17.8%, or $706,948.

The local economy added jobs on a year-over-year basis for the 16th straight month in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary jobs report. The 39,700 nonfarm jobs reported in the Hot Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area were 800 more than the previous July.

More than 1,100 jobs a month have been added on average since last April. The 16-month expansion followed a 12-month contraction from April 2020 to March 2021, with the metro area losing more than 2,000 jobs a month on average. The revised June report showed 40,000 nonfarm jobs, the most in more than three years.

The metro area had a 4.5% preliminary unemployment rate in June, up from 3.7% in May. The number of employed people exceeded 40,000 for the first time since March 2020. The labor force of 41,912 was the largest reported since August 2020. BLS defines the civilian labor force as people 16 and older who are working or actively looking for work.