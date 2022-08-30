Hot Springs JazzFest graces new venue Saturday

The Hot Springs Jazz Society's 2022 JazzFest scheduled for Saturday will be held at a new venue this year: the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave.

Performances by John Jordan with Arkansas Jazz Heritage lifetime member Gary Meggs, The Josh Lawrence Trio, University of Arkansas at Monticello First Jazz Ensemble, and St. Juke's and the Immaculates will be offered for free from noon to 4 p.m.

The Central Theatre will close after 4 p.m. and will reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday for a ticketed evening show featuring The Big Dam Horns from 7-9 p.m. Tickets for the Big Dam Horns start at $5.

Also this weekend, the annual Labor Day free fireworks display sponsored by Visit Hot Springs over Lake Hamilton.

The fireworks are set to begin at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. In case of rain, they will be postponed to Monday.

The fireworks are shot from barges on Lake Hamilton near the causeway on Central Avenue, opposite the DoubleTree by Hilton Hot Springs.

"Those who want to watch from the water are asked to keep a safe distance from the fireworks launching area and keep watch for fellow boaters," Visit Hot Springs said in a news release.

The fireworks will be synchronized with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97 when fans watch the display.