• Richard Berglund, owner of Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in Sweden, told reporters he was helping an employee take animals into stables after the attraction closed when the worker was gored to death by a large eland antelope.

• J. Uduch Sengebau Senior, vice president and justice minister of Palau, as well as her eight-member delegation from the Pacific nation, are quarantining in Taiwan after two delegates tested positive for covid-19 ahead of a five-day visit with Taiwanese officials.

• William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne, Kansas City-area Proud Boys charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Capitol riot, had nearly $70,000 donated to them for legal fees and other expenses via GiveSendGo fundraisers set up by their families.

• Thippunyar Thipjuntar, a 32-year-old financial adviser, volunteers at Thailand's Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Center to babysit Paradon -- an Irrawaddy dolphin calf rescued by fisherman in a tidal pool -- and said she's "worried that he does not receive enough nutrition."

• Debra Paul, 62, publisher of The Londonderry Times weekly newspaper in New Hampshire, was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising.

• Jawad Siyam, director of Madaa-Silwan Creative Center, said the "I Witness Silwan" eye mural project in east Jerusalem depicting the eyes of international leaders tells "people that we see them and they should see us too."

• Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, a Guatemalan immigrant whom police accused of helping to plot a mass shooting in Richmond, Va., pleaded guilty to reentering the U.S. after deportation and faces up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

• Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, Texas, was charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video threatening to shoot three women of South Asian descent and physically assaulting one of them.

• Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Conn., who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, argued in a lawsuit against Vermont that the state's residency requirement in a law that allows people who are terminal ill to end their own lives violates the U.S. Constitution.