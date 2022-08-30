Jones sees self as guide, coach

Tyrone Jones knows he is where God wants him to be.

As assistant head coach for the Pine Bluff Zebras, Jones is one of those rare people who found his true calling in life. And it's not just coaching football.

It's as a guide for his players and, in fact, all of Pine Bluff High School students. Over the years, he has coached and mentored thousands of students, and isn't stopping now especially since one of his former Zebras players -- Micheal Williams has returned to Pine Bluff as head football coach.

"I'm totally endlessly loyal to him," Jones said about Williams. "He's my boss but he's also my player. I'm going to do whatever I have to make him successful. He has taken the whole community and school and put it on his shoulders and he has said we aren't going to be negative anymore."

The Zebras play their first game this week against Little Rock Central High on home turf. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Jordan Stadium.

For Jones, this is a different kind of football season. He's coached since the 1970s, first college, then high school, then college again, and finally back to high school. Jones has worked with many coaches over the last 20-plus years. This year he senses something electric on the Zebra field and in Pine Bluff.

"Coach Williams understands the city," Jones said. "It is a bleeding pride for this school and this community. He knows it's not easy with some of our kids, but he knows the potential of these kids. The administration is backing us, and there's a different energy."

Jones sees potential in the Zebras this year and he knows it isn't about the coaches at the end of the game. It's about the players. They are the most important thing.

"I figured a long time ago this is where I am needed," Jones said. "This is my calling."

Jones, a Mississippi native, never planned to land in Pine Bluff. From Alabama to Arkansas, Jones kept trying to shift away from Pine Bluff, but a coaching job always found him back in the city.

It was then-Zebras Coach Joe Hart, who wooed Jones to leave college and start working with high school students. Jones wasn't too sure. Higher education, Jones said, was one thing. Coaching kids who are between 13 and 18 years old was a mindset shift. He admits he wasn't too sure about it when he started coaching under Hart.

"I found out working with Coach Hart that if I could catch these kids young, I could make a difference in their lives," Jones said. "I really had a respect for Coach Hart and I still do."

When Hart left the Zebras, Jones thought he might leave, too. He had job offers. He could have taken any of them. Then Bobby Bolding arrived in 2007. Jones wondered if should he stay with a new coach and learn a new system, or go to a new adventure.

"I'm loyal to this school, this city and who I work for, and that's just how I am," Jones said.

Jones stayed.

Bolding, a legendary Arkansas high school coach, led the Zebras to the state semifinals several times and back-to-back state championships in 2014-15. He took White Hall to a Class 5A state runner-up finish last year. He is now defensive coordinator at Parkview High School in Little Rock.

"Divine intervention said I need you in Pine Bluff," Jones said.

Then Bolding left the Zebras. Jones' career was in the air again. Who would be the next coach?

Enter former Zebra and University of Arkansas Razorback Rod Stinson, who had coached under Bolding and Hart. Stinson won three-straight AAAA state championships as a running back from 1993-95. The Zebras at that time went 40-1-1 while competing in the highest classification in the state.

Stinson asked Jones to stay, so he did. Stinson left earlier this year for Marion as an assistant coach.

Jones, who has no desire to be a head coach, had to make yet another decision. He had offers again. He pondered them. He thought about hanging up his coaching uniform for good.

Williams surprisingly popped into the picture. Jones had coached Williams when he was a Zebra running back and Jones coached offense. How could Jones leave in the twilight of his education career when his former student returned?

"I couldn't," he said. "How proud do you think I am that I get to work with one of my former players?"

But it's not just Williams as coach that made Jones stay. It's something much bigger than winning a game or a championship or football itself, which can be all-consuming.

The real motivation? Jones has seen the difference he has made in more than 10,000 young men's lives, whether they continue their football career, attend college or get married and have successful lives outside of sports. He admits not everyone of them has been perfect, but thousands have.

"I did something to have one of my students come back," Jones said.

Divine intervention, perhaps?

Yes, Jones said, sitting in the Zebra offices in the school's Multipurpose Center. He admittedly sees something special in Williams, the same thing he realized a few years ago about himself.

Williams has the special coaching gift.

"Once a coach figures out the gift and they lean in to being a role model where you can touch and change lives. ... If a coach can find that at a young age, you will have longevity," Jones said.

Williams has it. And so does Jones.

That's Jones mantra every day: Change lives. Make them better.

Jones wears a lot of hats. As Zebras assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, he seems to do it all.

But the most important hat he wears is as a life-changing motivational coach making sure his players are on time, on game and on their academics.

And regardless if Williams stays or goes after one season, Jones knows his path.

"There is no leaving for me," he said. "This is it for me. I'm going doing this as long as I have the health."