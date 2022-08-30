Judge denies early end to probation for Jan. 6 defendant from Heber Springs

A 78-year-old Heber Springs man who pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, isn't getting his probation ended early -- at least not yet.

Robert Thomas Snow had requested early termination of probation, saying he has paid his fee and restitution and has done his 60 hours of community service with the Cleburne County Road Department.

But on Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly denied Snow's request.

On July 7, Kelly sentenced Snow to one year of probation, along with $500 restitution and 60 hours of community service. In that hearing, the judge told Snow he could move for early termination of probation after completing his community service.

"At this point Defendant has served only about six weeks of his one year term of probation," Kelly wrote in a minute order filed Monday. "And he does not even try to explain how terminating his probation now is appropriate under 18 U.S.C. § 3564(c) or case law applying the same. Thus, it is hereby ordered that Defendant's motion is denied without prejudice."

The statute cited by Judge Kelly states that the court may "terminate a term of probation previously ordered and discharge the defendant at any time in the case of a misdemeanor ... if it is satisfied that such action is warranted by the conduct of the defendant and the interest of justice."

Snow pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of violating 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G): parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, temporarily stopping the joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison B. Prout had recommended Snow be sentenced to 14 days' incarceration, three years' probation, payment of $500 in restitution and 60 hours of community service.

Snow's attorney, Christopher Macchiaroli, recommended only a $500 fine and $500 in restitution, noting that his client committed no violent act at the Capitol and this was his first arrest.

"Merely complying with the terms of his probation is insufficient to warrant a sentence reduction," Prout wrote in a motion on Wednesday asking that Snow's request for early termination of probation be denied.

Snow is the only one of Arkansas' four Capitol riot defendants who has pleaded guilty.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette and Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway face felony charges in connection with the riot. Their trials are scheduled for December.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville faces misdemeanor charges. No trial has been set yet for Mott.