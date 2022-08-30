Lake’s underwater world

Enthusiastic 10-year-olds at the Nature Explorers Camp discovered a new world, one they'd never seen with their own eyes.

A snorkeling trip to explore under the water at Beaver Lake was the finale of the water-themed, week-long camp hosted in July by Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Nine camp youngsters set sail on the park's pontoon boat with Trish Redus and Chris Pistole, park interpreters, and boat driver Dwayne Culmer bound for a small oval island not far from Beaver Dam. Water is clearest near the dam and great for snorkeling.

The park provided masks, snorkels, swim fins and life jackets. The kids supplied excited energy, thrilled to be on the big boat headed for adventure.

Oh, they'd been swimming before, but most had never donned a diving mask for a close look at the fish, gravel, rock ledges and boulders of the lake's underwater realm.

On the 25-minute cruise to the island, Pistole showed the campers how to use a snorkel and put the mask on right.

"You want to make a good seal so water doesn't leak in," he said.

Snorkeling involves swimming along the surface face down and breathing through the snorkel's tube.

"If you go underwater, be sure to blow the water out of the snorkel before you inhale," he added.

Once the boat was secured and tied on the clean gravel beach, the campers hopped off and waded into the clear, rippled water. Faces down, a new and different world unfolded.

Small sunfish, most 2 inches long, were plentiful, swimming beneath the snorkeling campers. "Punkinseeds" many people call these little guys that are like Beaver Lake's tropical fish. Their colors of blue, orange and yellow dazzle the eyes of snorkelers young or old.

The gravel bottom was a golden hue. Rock ledges on one side of the little island were fine exploring.

Redus made sure to pack plenty of one mandatory item for a day on the lake with kids -- snacks, healthy ones. After snacks, the campers munched on lunches they'd brought from home.

"Are you guys surprised how clear this water is?" Redus asked. "If you like clear water thank all these trees you see along shore. They help keep dirt out of the water."

Over the week, campers learned about all topics on water, such as caring for Ozark streams and the life that lives in them, how water is filtered and more of water's role on the planet.

Lucy Templin, one of young campers, summed up her Beaver Lake snorkeling experience.

"I saw lots of fish, and I found two fossils," she said. "And it's real quiet under the water. You can hear the waves and hear the rocks move."

Campers left the water with more than stories to tell when their parents arrived at the park to pick them up. They had to return their masks, fins and life jackets, but got to take the snorkel home with them.

Campers hit the water in July 2022 at an island near Starkey park on Beaver Lake. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Trish Redus, park interpreter, helps snorkelers with their life jackets before they hit the water. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Campers identify fish with Trish Redus during the trip out to an island for snorkeling. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Campers play with swimming noodles on the trip back to Rocky Branch Marina after snorkeling. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Clear water on the north end of Beaver Lake is ideal for snorkeling. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



A young snorkeler explores under a rock ledge along the island. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

