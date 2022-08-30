LETTERS Pine Bluff

Experience Mitchell

Editor, The Commercial: I had an amazing experience in Pine Bluff Aug. 23 when I went to meet an old friend, Bob Abbott. Bob has been the owner of the Martha Mitchell house on East Fourth Street for over 40 years and has offered me a personal tour several times but there was always a conflict with one of our schedules.

However, when he called to tell me he had completed the sale of the home and I had my final chance to tour the property the following Tuesday, I vowed nothing would stand in my way. That noon I met Bob at his office and he took me over to the house and introduced me to the new owner, Jennifer Medeiros, from Florida.

She is a delightful young lady and was very gracious in taking me through the house, Bob leading the way and frequently offering interesting trivia about the various rooms and furnishings. Jennifer explained she had always had an interest in old houses and their history especially those on the National Registry. She had been researching homes throughout the U.S. when the Martha Beale Mitchell house circa 1887 caught her eye. She was smitten and her eyes still light up with pride when she looks around her new purchase.

My reaction? I can truly say I almost felt I had encountered Martha herself that afternoon. Entering the living room parlor, my eyes focused on the large portrait on the opposite wall. There she was! She was wearing a heavily beaded dress with matching jacket; the large diamond on her left hand, prominent, as she held a handkerchief; her long blonde hair, elaborately styled in waves and curls.

But it was her expression which impressed me most. It was rather “whimsical” as if she were about to say, “So … you have come to see me today. When you leave you will know me better.” The eerie feeling of her presence followed me from room to room where I viewed priceless antiques, including her cradle inside the room where she was born. Further down the hall, a negligee was carelessly draped over a bed. Her brush, comb, and perfume atomizer were on a dresser. In another room lay her satin wedding gown.

Heavily carved antique furniture, intricate gingerbread trim in the upper hall, a spinning wheel ready to be used, rose patterned wallpaper she had chosen for the dining room — elegance at every turn. And it was in the dining room where I really met Martha. On display there was magazine after magazine with Martha gracing their covers along with newspaper headlines and other periodicals relating her life story.

As I stood there hurriedly reading little snippets of her history I felt a chill — her presence was everywhere. She was right when she whispered that imaginary whisper to me as I gazed at her portrait … I left her home knowing her much better.

Martha Mitchell’s birthday is Sept. 2 and there will be an elaborate party and ribbon cutting at the property with refreshments from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. If interested, you should go and meet her, too, that day. Ms. Medeiros will be there to greet you … along with Martha.

BRENDA MILES, HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE



