On selective outrage

I can't help wondering if the people who are so outraged with President Joe Biden for student loan forgiveness were as outraged with Mr. Donald Trump when he gave tax cuts to the extremely wealthy, which cost the U.S. $1.8 trillion in revenue, in addition to not paying taxes himself for many years and filing bankruptcy six times.

Student loan forgiveness (only for those who make under $125,000 a year and only the government loans, and up to $10,000) will cost an estimated $300 billion in revenue, which is one-sixth of what Trump's tax cuts cost. How come people who are so worried about the loss of revenue over student loans are not worried about that? Again, $300 billion versus $1.8 trillion. Do the math!

By the way, many countries provide free or very low-cost higher education. And many scholarships are available to even foreign students. It is shameful that higher education, among other necessities such as health care, costs more than many can afford in our country.

ROSE GOVAR

Little Rock

Should pay back loans

It's too late for the government to cancel my student loan debt in borrowing money to go to college.

I've already paid it back; every penny of it! The government gave me 10 years at 3 percent interest to pay it back. That was very reasonable to me. Why should I freeload on the government to pay back a loan that I honestly incurred? I do not agree that my tax dollars go to pay a debt they should be paying.

This is just another example of our government's being totally out of control. ( In case you're wondering, I'm 80.)

SERCY G. THOMAS

Crossett

Behind in hate game

Arkansas, you are lagging again in placing first. I recently returned from a trip out west to visit national parks. Everywhere in Wyoming and Montana, on television, billboards and personal attire, there was displayed a vitriolic hatred for President Biden.

Arkansas, step up your game or Sarah Sanders may be ashamed to be your governor.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

I'm not mean enough

Seems to me paying off usurious college loans for some who through no fault of their own can no longer afford to pay is far nobler than lowering taxes on billionaires and adding $1 trillion to the deficit. This money saved from loans will go directly to the economy.

Guess I am not rich or mean enough to be a Republican. I believe in helping people who are trying to help themselves.

J.E. JACKSON

Hot Springs Village

A progressive agenda

What a turn of events for President Joe Biden and the national Democratic Party. Thanks to the hard work of Chuck Schumer, suddenly the Biden presidency appears to be more successful than was thought a few months ago. There are terrific lessons in this story, and should be brought to the Arkansas Legislature. Granted that there are less than 25 percent of Democrats in the Legislature, but they still could do a lot more.

Bring the following constitutional amendments to the ballot: 1. Divide Arkansas' Electoral College votes in proportion to popular votes rather than winner-take-all. 2. Paid sick leave for up to seven days a year for all workers earning hourly wages, where the facility that employs them has 50 or more hourly workers. 3. Any overtime on Sundays for hourly workers must be compensated by double the wage and a day off. 4. Total out-of-pocket expense for insurance must be capped at $4,000; if this cap is to be raised, it must be put on the ballot.

Bring rule changes to the Arkansas House and Senate where the number of bills brought before these houses will be based on the percentage of seats occupied by each political party. For example, if there are 100 bills to be reviewed by the Senate and Republicans have 75 percent of the seats, Democrats 20 percent and Libertarians 5 percent, then of those 100 bills only 75 will come from Republicans; Democrats must be allowed to bring 20 bills and Libertarians five bills. If the majority party cannot fulfill its share, that share should be equally divided among minority caucuses. This is how democracy should look.

Bring a bill that will mandate that all state- and municipal-owned buildings and private business buildings must be compliant with the Disabilities Act within a year, and a commission should be set up to ensure code compliance. Noncompliance should carry a penalty of $1,000 per day.

Elected Democrats in Arkansas must bring a bold progressive agenda to the Legislature which will benefit all Arkansans. These are some suggestions from a fellow progressive Arkansan.

ANI MARANTHE

Bentonville

Most corrupt leader?

As one with three grandchildren who recently graduated from college debt-free--primarily by a combination of their hard work and family investment--I agree almost totally with Mike Scott's letter in Saturday's paper. Almost totally.

However, Mr. Scott's last paragraph really stunned me. Biden, the most corrupt president? Really? Aside from our most recent ex-president, whose narcissistic and amoral antics are fed by media that continue to make him their lead story, there is also Richard Nixon, who quite possibly would have gone to prison if not pardoned.

RENEE HUNTER

Conway