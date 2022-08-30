LR doctor researches antifungal treatment

The Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Little Rock and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will work together on a study to determine if a shorter period of treatment can manage a condition known as "uncomplicated candidemia," the most common invasive fungal disease in children, officials announced Monday.

Dr. Brian Fisher with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Dr. William Steinbach of Arkansas Children's Hospital will lead the study, which is estimated to take seven years, using a $9.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. It's their fourth research project grant from The National Institutes of Health.

"This study will build a foundation for improved guidelines that allow us to treat children more rapidly, reduce the medicine they need and get them back to thriving quickly," said Steinbach -- pediatrician in chief at Arkansas Children's, chair of the Department of Pediatrics and associate dean for Child Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences -- said in a statement Monday.

Current antifungal therapy for uncomplicated candidemia has a set, 14-day duration, at the very least.

However, Steinbach and Fisher believe the standing 14-day treatment period might do more harm than good for some patients.

Arkansas Children's officials said on Monday, "Randomized clinical trials and studies of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections and Gram-negative bacteremia have proven that shorter durations of therapy are effective and spare patients some of the unintended consequences of continued anti-infective exposures."

Although children with uncomplicated candidemia are the focus of this study, Steinbach said the results will help inform future adult trials and allow for potential change in guidelines of treatment and care in all patients with these diseases.

Fisher -- attending physician and director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellowship Training Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia -- said, "This study will also utilize a novel outcome measure referred to as Desirability of Outcome Ranking or 'DOOR'." He added, "This outcome approach, developed by Dr. Scott Evans at the George Washington University, captures both the benefits and the consequences of an intervention which makes it an ideal measure for a trial assessing different durations of antifungal therapy."

The first six months of this research grant will be dedicated to developing infrastructure for study procedures and opening participating sites across the country to begin patient enrollment, according to Hilary DeMillo, Arkansas Children's spokesperson, on Monday.

"The following six years will focus on screening for eligible patients, enrollment and randomization of patients consenting to the study, and collecting and cleaning data to prepare for analyses," she said. The final phase will be dedicated to data analysis and preparation for reporting results."

As research continues, Arkansas Children's hosts the study coordinating center for related trial use, while the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia hosts the data coordinating center.