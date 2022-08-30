Little Rock police responded to a stabbing at 9:47 a.m. Saturday morning in the 400 block of West Roosevelt Road, a report says.

A 34-year-old man told officers he had just left the Men's Compassion Center when he noticed someone walking behind him. The man told police he was north of the Pulaski County jail when he noticed the suspect.

The victim told police he wasn't concerned about the suspect at first and continued listening to his music. He was at the intersection of Main Street and Roosevelt Road when the suspect ran up behind him and stabbed him in the lower back, the report says.

The weapon was described as a long black knife with a red handle. The victim said the suspect ran away after stabbing him, the report says.

The victim attempted to seek help at a nearby house but the homeowners answered the door with a gun, the report says. He left the house and walked to the VA hospital.

The report says nurses advised officers that the man received stitches for his injury.