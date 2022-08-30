Poinsett County man arrested in wife's fatal stabbing

A Marked Tree man was arrested Monday night for stabbing his wife to death in Poinsett County, according to police.

Chief Christoper Madden said the stabbing happened around 8:50 p.m. on the corner of Pecan and Gary Street.

Madden said when he arrived in the area, 57-year-old Mike Crockett had fled the scene. His wife, Brittany Crockett had several stab wounds and was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Officers arrested Crockett about three hours after the incident, Madden said.

Crockett was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to a record from the Poinsett County sheriff’s office

Madden said Crockett remains in custody on suicide watch. He will be checked out Tuesday to see if he is able to stand for a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning.