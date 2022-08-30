Martin delivers in clutch during Dodgers’ victory

MIAMI -- Chris Martin has exceeded the Los Angeles Dodgers' expectations since they traded for him in late July.

The well-traveled reliever inherited a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th inning and got the final two outs as the National League-West leading Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.

"He came over here and just allowed us to poke holes or add to his mix and find out what plays best," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. "And he's just been all in, whether the location, the sequencing, what pitches he decides to use. He's been bought in from the get-go."

Freddie Freeman drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder in the top half of the inning.

Trea Turner had his 1,000th career hit with an infield single against reliever Huascar Brazoban (0-1) to begin the Dodgers' 10th, advancing automatic runner Cody Bellinger to third.

Freeman hit a grounder to first baseman Charles Leblanc, who got a forceout at second as Bellinger scored. Freeman had two earlier hits and leads the majors with 163.

Jon Berti walked to lead off the bottom half against reliever Craig Kimbrel (4-5) and Brian Anderson reached on a fielder's choice, advancing automatic runner Joey Wendle to third. Kimbrel then walked JJ Bleday.

Martin relieved Kimbrel and struck out Garrett Cooper and retired Jacob Stallings on a popout to first for his first save since posting one for Atlanta last year.

"There's nothing like experiencing those situations," Martin said. "Obviously, the playoffs kind of help you with that in the regular season. But these games count, in my opinion, just as much. Just go out there and just compete every single pitch. That's all I try to do."

Now with his sixth big league team, the Dodgers got the 36-year-old right-hander from the Chicago Cubs for utilityman Zach McKinstry.

The Dodgers, with a major league-best 89 wins, took three of four in the series.

"You're going to have to win these games in the postseason," Turner said, "so a little bit of practice, a little bit of intensity and adrenaline -- these last four games were pretty tough for the most part. They played us really well this series. We had to battle for these three wins."

The game had been tied since the fifth, when Lewin Diaz hit an RBI single for Miami to make it 2-2.

The Dodgers jumped ahead in the third after Will Smith hit a two-run shot over the center field for his 19th home run of the season. Smith, the Dodgers' All-Star catcher, was named to Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, which will be played in spring 2023. He is joining teammate Mookie Betts, who announced last week that he'll be on the team.

"As a kid, dreaming and seeing people put on the USA jersey, you hope that one day you'd be in that position and have that opportunity," Smith said.

Joey Wendle hit a leadoff double in the Miami first and later scored on Brian Anderson's groundout to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

Michael Grove was recalled from Class AAA Oklahoma City and started in place of the Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin, who went on the injured list earlier in the day with a strained right forearm. The right-hander allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, walked 1 and struck out 4 in 4 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 13, REDS 4 Albert Pujols his 649th career home run and set a major-league record with a homer off the 450th different pitcher his career -- a two-run, opposite-field shot off Ross Detwiler in the third -- as visiting St. Louis downed Cincinnati.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 3 Keston Hiura hit a winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth as host Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 4, RED SOX 2 Gio Urshela's three-run double in the fifth inning pushed host Minnesota ahead and four relievers made the lead last as the Twins got their fourth straight win. Urshela punched a 3-2 pitch from John Schreiber into the right-field corner, scoring all three runners who had walked.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, CUBS 4 (11) Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and singled home the winning run in the 11th as host Toronto overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Chicago.