Meetings set in Little Rock to gather input on potential bond-funded street, drainage and parks projects

The city of Little Rock has scheduled a series of public meetings to gather input about possible projects related to streets, drainage and parks following the successful reauthorization of a three-mill capital-improvement property tax earlier this month.

Seven meetings have been scheduled for locations around Little Rock, starting with a Sept. 8 session at the Josephine Pankey Community Center, according to a tweet from the city's account.

The final meeting will take place at Western Hills United Methodist Church on Sept. 22.

During an Aug. 9 special election, voters in Little Rock approved six categories of capital improvements -- each was listed separately on the ballot -- that added up to a proposed bond issue with a maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million.

Before the referendum, members of the city board voted to pursue two bond issuances and a stated term of 20 years to generate roughly $154 million in project funds.

Because voters gave approval, the three mills will continue into 2023 instead of rolling off at the end of the year.

A mill equals to one-tenth of a cent, or one dollar in tax paid on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

The six categories on the ballot were streets, drainage, Fire Department apparatus, parks and recreation (including the Little Rock Zoo), construction of a new municipal court facility and expansion of the Little Rock Port's industrial park.

After city board members called the election, city leaders held public meetings in the lead-up to the Aug. 9 vote where they discussed elements of the bond proposal and took questions.

The latest series of meetings coming up next month is meant for members of the public "to provide input to prioritize streets, drainage, and parks projects to be funded by the recent special election bond issue," according to the city's tweet on Sunday.

Bond amounts associated with streets and drainage were listed on the Aug. 9 ballot at $40.5 million each; the category of parks and the zoo was listed at $37 million.

Before this summer, the last time the capital-improvement millage in Little Rock was reauthorized was 2012. At that time, voters approved an extension that reduced the rate from 3.3 to 3.0 mills and tied bond proceeds to street and drainage improvements.

Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. according to the following schedule:

• Sept. 8: Pankey Community Center, 13700 Cantrell Road.

• Sept. 12: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road.

• Sept. 14: Christ Little Rock Church, 315 S. Hughes St.

• Sept. 15: Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road.

• Sept. 19: West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road.

• Sept. 21: Kendall Nugent Center, 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive.

• Sept. 22: Western Hills United Methodist Church, 4601 Western Hills Ave.